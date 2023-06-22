Fire Emblem Engage Donations Guide

By Bilal Tariq

Each realm in Fire Emblem Engage is like a trust fund that will give you a return on your investment. The concept is called Donation which involves investments in the form of Gold. This Fire Emblem Engage donation can be done separately in each of the four realms making this mechanic a big one.

Once you have reached a certain donation level in each region, you will be rewarded in the form of Metal, Food Items, and Bond Fragments. The spawn rate of Corrupted creatures and adoptable pets will also increase progressively with the donation level.

In this guide, you will learn how Fire Emblem Engage donations work in each of the 4 realms, all the donations rewards and figure out if donations are really worth it.

How to make donations in Fire Emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem, there is no level requirement for donation, and it can be made at any level early in the game. The donation, as the name states, requires money in the form of gold to be done.

In Somniel, once you have enough gold in your inventory, head to the Bulletin Board located in Café Terrace. Interacting with the bulletin board will open up the menu for donations with the option to donate to each realm.

Starting from the beginning of FE Engage, you will only get the option to donate in the Firene Realm.

This is because the ability to donate will only appear after the Realm is explored decently. The ability to donate to other regions will appear soon after you have finished exploring them.

How donation levels work

Now that you have a little concept of how to donate in Fire Emblem Engage, the next thing very important thing is the Donation levels. For each Realm in Somniel, there are a total of five donation levels.

Donation LevelGold Donated
1>5000G
25,000G – 14,999G
315,000G – 39,999G
440,000G – 89,999G
590,000G+

There are certain rewards given back to the player when a donation level is achieved. We will cover the rewards in the later section but the higher your donation level is, the higher the rewards will be.

For each nation, the donation level will begin from level 1 and there is no specific limit to how much you can donate in each interval. The donation can be made in either 100G, 1000G, 10000G, or whatever amount is required to reach the next level.  

The higher the donation level you will reach, the higher the gold investment will be. Gold Investments until level 3 are within the affordable limit of 15,000G.

As you go to the higher level of 4, it will require an additional 25,000G which can be quite too much. Similarly, to reach max donation level in Fire Emblem Engage, which is level 5 of donation, another 50,000G will be required. Ultimately, 360,000G will be required to reach the max level of all Realms.

Fire Emblem Engage donation rewards and benefits

Quite opposite to the donations in real life that will not give you anything in return other than mental satisfaction. The donation done on the FE Engage, on the other hand, will give you several rewards in return.

Although the rewards vary from Realm to Realm but in general, you will get two types of rewards when a certain donation level is reached.  

Firstly, instant rewards, like donation outfit rewards, will be rewarded as soon as the donation level is reached. Then comes the passive rewards in the form of battle drops and post-battle exploration.

Firene donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Firene LevelRewardsItems
1
2Harvest’s Bounty+5 Onion, +5 Cabbage, +5 Herb, +5 Tomato, +5 Potato, +5 Rare Vegetable, +5 Wheat Flour, +5 Apple, +5 Orange, +5 Peach, +5 Grapes, +5 Berries, +5 Rare Fruit, +5 Nuts, +500 Bond Fragments
3National Clothing+1 Steel Lance, +1 Floral Set, +1000 Bond Fragments
4Companion Pack+1 Spear, +2 Mere Donkey, +2000 Bond Fragments
5Local Garb+1 Venomous, +1 Oceanic Set, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Firene LevelGold CorruptedSilver Corrupted
120%10%
220%10%
330%20%
430%20%
540%30%

Exploration Drop Rates

Firene LevelMetalBond FragmentsItems
111+1 Tomato, +1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +1 Orange, +1 Berries, +1 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Milk, +1 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans
222+1 Tomato, +1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +2 Orange, +1 Berries (rare), +1 Berries, +1 Nuts, +2 Milk, +2 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans
323+2 Tomato, +2 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +3 Orange, +2 Berries (rare), +2 Berries, +2 Nuts, +3 Milk, +3 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans
434+2 Tomato, +2 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +4 Orange, +2 Berries (rare), +2 Berries, +2 Nuts, +3 Milk, +3 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans
535+3 Tomato, +3 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +5 Orange, +2 Berries (rare), +3 Berries, +2 Nuts, +3 Milk, +3 Eggs, +2 Rice, +2 Beans

Adoptable Animals

Firene LevelAnimals
1Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog
2All above, plus Firenese Cat, Calisson Chicken, Mère Donkey
3All above
4All above
5All above

Brodia donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Brodia LevelRewardsItems
1
2Mineral Motherlode+10 Iron, +500 Bond Fragments
3National Clothing+1 Wo Dao, +1 Cliff Set, +1000 Bond Fragments
4Companion Pack+1 Brave Sword, +2 Rutile Marmot, +1 Silver, +2000 Bond Fragments
5Local Garb+1 Divine Fish Art, +1 Mica Set, +2 Silver, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Brodia LevelGold CorruptedSilver Corrupted
110%20%
210%20%
320%30%
420%30%
530%40%

Exploration Drop Rates

Brodia LevelMetalBond FragmentsItems
111+1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +1 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts,  +1 Rice, +1 Beans, +1 Spices
233+1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +1 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Rice, +1 Beans, +1 Spices
355+1 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +2 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Rice, +1 Beans, +1 Spices
477+1 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +2 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +2 Rice, +2 Beans, +1 Spices
51010+2 Potato, +3 Wheat Flour, +3 Rare Fruit, +2 Nuts,  +2 Rice, +2 Beans, +2 Spices

Adoptable Animals

Brodia LevelAnimals
1Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog
2All above, plus Brodian Cat, Aura Eagle, Rutile Marmot
3All above
4All above
5All above

Elusia donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Elusia LevelRewardsItems
1
2Healing Haul+10 Physic, +500 Bond Fragments
3National Clothing+1 Balganone, +1 Snowy Set, +1000 Bond Fragments
4Companion Pack+2 Vervain Deer, +1 Fortify, +2000 Bond Fragments
5Local Garb+1 Nodus, +1 Starry Set, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Elusia LevelGold CorruptedSilver Corrupted
110%20%
210%20%
320%30%
420%30%
530%40%

Exploration Drop Rates

Elusia LevelMetalBond FragmentsItems
111+2 Berries, +2 Nuts.
232+2 Berries, +2 Nuts.
302+2 Bond Fragments, +2 Tomato, +2 Milk
494+3 Iron, +3 Steel, +3 Silver, +4 Bond Fragments, +3 Berries, +3 Nuts.
505+3 Tomato, +2 Wheat Flour, +4 Berries, +3 Milk, +2 Rice, +2 Beans, +2 Spices

Adoptable Animals

Elusia LevelAnimals
1Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog
2All above, plus Brodian Cat, Aura Eagle, Rutile Marmot
3All above
4All above
5All above

Solm donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Solm LevelRewardsItems
1
2Harvest+5 Onion, +5 Cabbage, +5 Herb, +5 Tomato, +5 Potato, +10 Rare Vegetable, +5 Wheat Flour, +5 Apple, +5 Orange, +5 Peach, +5 Grapes, +5 Berries, +10 Rare Fruit, +5 Nuts, +500 Bond Fragments
3National Clothing+1 Steel Lance, +1 Floral Set, +1000 Bond Fragments
4Companion Pack+2 Meer Donkey, +1 Spear, +2000 Bond Fragments
5Local Garb+1 Venomous, +1 Oceanic Set, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Solm LevelGold CorruptedSilver Corrupted
110%20%
210%20%
320%30%
420%30%
530%40%

Exploration Drop Rates

Solm LevelMetalBond FragmentsItems
111+2 Berries, +2 Nuts.
252+2 Orange, +2 Milk
393+2 Tomato, +2 Potato, +2 Berries, +3 Orange, +2 Rare Fruit
494+3 Orange, +3 Milk, +3 Nuts, +3 Eggs, +2 Wheat Flour
505+3 Tomato, +3 Potato, +2 Berries, +5 Orange, +3 Rare Fruit, +2 Beans

Adoptable Animals

Solm LevelAnimals
1Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog
2All above, plus Brodian Cat, Aura Eagle, Rutile Marmot
3All above
4All above
5All above

