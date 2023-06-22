Fire Emblem Engage Donations Guide

Each realm in Fire Emblem Engage is like a trust fund that will give you a return on your investment. The concept is called Donation which involves investments in the form of Gold. This Fire Emblem Engage donation can be done separately in each of the four realms making this mechanic a big one.

Once you have reached a certain donation level in each region, you will be rewarded in the form of Metal, Food Items, and Bond Fragments. The spawn rate of Corrupted creatures and adoptable pets will also increase progressively with the donation level.

In this guide, you will learn how Fire Emblem Engage donations work in each of the 4 realms, all the donations rewards and figure out if donations are really worth it.

How to make donations in Fire Emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem, there is no level requirement for donation, and it can be made at any level early in the game. The donation, as the name states, requires money in the form of gold to be done.

In Somniel, once you have enough gold in your inventory, head to the Bulletin Board located in Café Terrace. Interacting with the bulletin board will open up the menu for donations with the option to donate to each realm.

Starting from the beginning of FE Engage, you will only get the option to donate in the Firene Realm.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is because the ability to donate will only appear after the Realm is explored decently. The ability to donate to other regions will appear soon after you have finished exploring them.

How donation levels work

Now that you have a little concept of how to donate in Fire Emblem Engage, the next thing very important thing is the Donation levels. For each Realm in Somniel, there are a total of five donation levels.

Donation Level Gold Donated 1 >5000G 2 5,000G – 14,999G 3 15,000G – 39,999G 4 40,000G – 89,999G 5 90,000G+

There are certain rewards given back to the player when a donation level is achieved. We will cover the rewards in the later section but the higher your donation level is, the higher the rewards will be.

For each nation, the donation level will begin from level 1 and there is no specific limit to how much you can donate in each interval. The donation can be made in either 100G, 1000G, 10000G, or whatever amount is required to reach the next level.

The higher the donation level you will reach, the higher the gold investment will be. Gold Investments until level 3 are within the affordable limit of 15,000G.

As you go to the higher level of 4, it will require an additional 25,000G which can be quite too much. Similarly, to reach max donation level in Fire Emblem Engage, which is level 5 of donation, another 50,000G will be required. Ultimately, 360,000G will be required to reach the max level of all Realms.

Fire Emblem Engage donation rewards and benefits

Quite opposite to the donations in real life that will not give you anything in return other than mental satisfaction. The donation done on the FE Engage, on the other hand, will give you several rewards in return.

Although the rewards vary from Realm to Realm but in general, you will get two types of rewards when a certain donation level is reached.

Firstly, instant rewards, like donation outfit rewards, will be rewarded as soon as the donation level is reached. Then comes the passive rewards in the form of battle drops and post-battle exploration .

Firene donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Firene Level Rewards Items 1 – – 2 Harvest’s Bounty +5 Onion, +5 Cabbage, +5 Herb, +5 Tomato, +5 Potato, +5 Rare Vegetable, +5 Wheat Flour, +5 Apple, +5 Orange, +5 Peach, +5 Grapes, +5 Berries, +5 Rare Fruit, +5 Nuts, +500 Bond Fragments 3 National Clothing +1 Steel Lance, +1 Floral Set, +1000 Bond Fragments 4 Companion Pack +1 Spear, +2 Mere Donkey, +2000 Bond Fragments 5 Local Garb +1 Venomous, +1 Oceanic Set, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Firene Level Gold Corrupted Silver Corrupted 1 20% 10% 2 20% 10% 3 30% 20% 4 30% 20% 5 40% 30%

Exploration Drop Rates

Firene Level Metal Bond Fragments Items 1 1 1 +1 Tomato, +1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +1 Orange, +1 Berries, +1 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Milk, +1 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans 2 2 2 +1 Tomato, +1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +2 Orange, +1 Berries (rare), +1 Berries, +1 Nuts, +2 Milk, +2 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans 3 2 3 +2 Tomato, +2 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +3 Orange, +2 Berries (rare), +2 Berries, +2 Nuts, +3 Milk, +3 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans 4 3 4 +2 Tomato, +2 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +4 Orange, +2 Berries (rare), +2 Berries, +2 Nuts, +3 Milk, +3 Eggs, +1 Rice, +1 Beans 5 3 5 +3 Tomato, +3 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +5 Orange, +2 Berries (rare), +3 Berries, +2 Nuts, +3 Milk, +3 Eggs, +2 Rice, +2 Beans

Adoptable Animals

Firene Level Animals 1 Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog 2 All above, plus Firenese Cat, Calisson Chicken, Mère Donkey 3 All above 4 All above 5 All above

Brodia donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Brodia Level Rewards Items 1 – – 2 Mineral Motherlode +10 Iron, +500 Bond Fragments 3 National Clothing +1 Wo Dao, +1 Cliff Set, +1000 Bond Fragments 4 Companion Pack +1 Brave Sword, +2 Rutile Marmot, +1 Silver, +2000 Bond Fragments 5 Local Garb +1 Divine Fish Art, +1 Mica Set, +2 Silver, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Brodia Level Gold Corrupted Silver Corrupted 1 10% 20% 2 10% 20% 3 20% 30% 4 20% 30% 5 30% 40%

Exploration Drop Rates

Brodia Level Metal Bond Fragments Items 1 1 1 +1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +1 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Rice, +1 Beans, +1 Spices 2 3 3 +1 Potato, +1 Wheat Flour, +1 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Rice, +1 Beans, +1 Spices 3 5 5 +1 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +2 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +1 Rice, +1 Beans, +1 Spices 4 7 7 +1 Potato, +2 Wheat Flour, +2 Rare Fruit, +1 Nuts, +2 Rice, +2 Beans, +1 Spices 5 10 10 +2 Potato, +3 Wheat Flour, +3 Rare Fruit, +2 Nuts, +2 Rice, +2 Beans, +2 Spices

Adoptable Animals

Brodia Level Animals 1 Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog 2 All above, plus Brodian Cat, Aura Eagle, Rutile Marmot 3 All above 4 All above 5 All above

Elusia donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Elusia Level Rewards Items 1 – – 2 Healing Haul +10 Physic, +500 Bond Fragments 3 National Clothing +1 Balganone, +1 Snowy Set, +1000 Bond Fragments 4 Companion Pack +2 Vervain Deer, +1 Fortify, +2000 Bond Fragments 5 Local Garb +1 Nodus, +1 Starry Set, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Elusia Level Gold Corrupted Silver Corrupted 1 10% 20% 2 10% 20% 3 20% 30% 4 20% 30% 5 30% 40%

Exploration Drop Rates

Elusia Level Metal Bond Fragments Items 1 1 1 +2 Berries, +2 Nuts. 2 3 2 +2 Berries, +2 Nuts. 3 0 2 +2 Bond Fragments, +2 Tomato, +2 Milk 4 9 4 +3 Iron, +3 Steel, +3 Silver, +4 Bond Fragments, +3 Berries, +3 Nuts. 5 0 5 +3 Tomato, +2 Wheat Flour, +4 Berries, +3 Milk, +2 Rice, +2 Beans, +2 Spices

Adoptable Animals

Elusia Level Animals 1 Elyosian Sheep, White Hop Rabbit, Hop Rabbit, Eastern Freecat, Western Freecat, Southern Freecat, Northern Freecat, Elyosian Pigeon, Elyosian Seagull, Elyosian Dog, Black Elyosian Dog, White Elyosian Dog 2 All above, plus Brodian Cat, Aura Eagle, Rutile Marmot 3 All above 4 All above 5 All above

Solm donation rewards

Instant Bonuses

Solm Level Rewards Items 1 – – 2 Harvest +5 Onion, +5 Cabbage, +5 Herb, +5 Tomato, +5 Potato, +10 Rare Vegetable, +5 Wheat Flour, +5 Apple, +5 Orange, +5 Peach, +5 Grapes, +5 Berries, +10 Rare Fruit, +5 Nuts, +500 Bond Fragments 3 National Clothing +1 Steel Lance, +1 Floral Set, +1000 Bond Fragments 4 Companion Pack +2 Meer Donkey, +1 Spear, +2000 Bond Fragments 5 Local Garb +1 Venomous, +1 Oceanic Set, +3000 Bond Fragments

Skirmish Spawn Rates

Solm Level Gold Corrupted Silver Corrupted 1 10% 20% 2 10% 20% 3 20% 30% 4 20% 30% 5 30% 40%

Exploration Drop Rates

Solm Level Metal Bond Fragments Items 1 1 1 +2 Berries, +2 Nuts. 2 5 2 +2 Orange, +2 Milk 3 9 3 +2 Tomato, +2 Potato, +2 Berries, +3 Orange, +2 Rare Fruit 4 9 4 +3 Orange, +3 Milk, +3 Nuts, +3 Eggs, +2 Wheat Flour 5 0 5 +3 Tomato, +3 Potato, +2 Berries, +5 Orange, +3 Rare Fruit, +2 Beans

Adoptable Animals