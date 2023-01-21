Fire Emblem Engage Amiibo, How To Use And Rewards

Like most Nintendo exclusives, Fire Emblem Engage also has Amiibo integration, allow players to scan mini amiibo figurines and gain various rewards. If you have been lucky enough to snag some Amiibo figurines, let us explain how you can use these Amiibo in Fire Emblem Engage and what rewards you can claim.

How to use Amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage

Players must first find a place called the Amiibo Gazebo to gain access to this feature. This area can be found in the Somniel, which specifically lets players gain access to Amiibo’s features.

However, before you can access this area, it is crucial to clear the first few chapters of the game; the Somniel will become available for exploration after that.

Using Amiibos is a really simple job. Head to the western part of Somniel to find Amiibo Gazebo. Once you reach the place, interact with it, and you will be presented with the option of “Scan,” “Outfits,” and “Songs.”

Just click on the scan, and then you must place the Amiibo on your Nintendo Switch controller at the designated point. The instructions for how you’re supposed to place the Amiibo on your controller will be visible on your screen.

Once you are done scanning the Amiibo, you will get a Music and Fashion Ticket that you can use to get amiibo exclusive rewards in FE Engage which include an outfit. The outfit will be the same as the Amiibo figurine you just used.

There’s a timer on the Amiibo Gazebo, meaning it cannot be used more than five times in 24 hours in real-time. If you have a complete collection of Amiibos hoarded up, it might be quite a while before you can scan and unlock the items from all of them.

How to check Amiibo rewards

Each time you place an Amiibo on your controller, the rewards you receive will pop up in your notifications, allowing players to keep track of them.

Suppose you want to view the items (Outfits and Music) you’ve obtained. In that case, that can be done by selecting ‘Outfits’ option at Amiibo Gazebo. You can purchase new ones using the Fashion and Music tickets you’ve collected by scanning the figurines.

All Fire Emblem Engage Amiibo rewards

Outfits

Marth Style

Celica Style

Sigurd Style

Leif Style

Roy Style

Lyn Style

Ike Style

Micaiah Style

Lucina Style

Corrin Style

Byleth Style

Songs

Trouble! (Marth)

With Mila’s Divine Protection

End of the Holy War

Let’s Go, Leif!

Beneath a New Light (Roy)

Wind across the Plains

The Devoted

Echoes of Daybreak

Destiny (Ablaze)

End of All (Below)

Fódlan Winds

How to equip Amiibo rewards

Now that you’ve unlocked an Amiibo Outfit or Music, it is time to equip and use them. However, if you need clarification about the process, in this section of the guide, we will complete the process.

Players must travel to the Boutique in the Somniel for the outfits and choose the outfit from there. From here, you can select the “outfit of your choice.” However, it is worth noting that certain outfits only work with certain characters.

Once you’ve arrived at the boutique in the central building of the Somniel, select the character whose outfit you want to change. Now, on your right side, you’ll see a list of outfits you’ve unlocked. You can select your outfit of choice from this list and change your current character into it.

Outfits have certain restrictions to them as well. Obviously, a female character can’t wear a male outfit and similarly, certain outfits can only be used by certain characters.

As for the music you’ve unlocked through your Fire Emblem Amiibos, head back to your room in the Somniel. Head towards your bed and interact with it to be presented with the options of Rest, Reminisce, and Difficulty Setting.

Select Reminisce and a list of all the songs you’ve unlocked will appear on the screen. You can select any song of your choice from here and play it.