Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide – Elemental Spells, Understanding Catalysts

Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide to help create different magical spells in the game using a wide variety of energy combinations.

Each spell in the game has a ‘potency’ value which looks something like 1-99, 100-199, and 200-299. Your strength of your spell increases as its ‘potency’ increases.

There are basically 3 different types of spells which are Blizzard, Fire, and Thunder.

Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide

In our Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about spells crafting in the game.

Cure Spell – How to Create

If you don’t have access to healing items, the cure spell can be a lifesaver. In order to craft it, you need to have any kind of elemental energy, a Flask, and one of the following items:

Leiden Potato

Aegir Root

Potion

Hi-Potion

Lucian Tomato

Beetroot

Killer Tomato

Cup Noodles

Chocobean

Wild Onion

Saxham Rice

It is important to note that the spell only heals the caster and no one else in your party.

Insta-Kill Spell – How to Create

As the name suggests, this spell basically allows you to insta-kill a monster in the game. However, it goes without saying that some of the enemies i.e. bosses are immune to its effects.

It is important that you learn its limitations before trying to use. In order to create this spell, you need to combine Gold Needle, Scorpion Stinger, or Coeurl Whiskers as catalysts.

Stop Spell – How to Create

This spell basically allows you to freeze enemies for a short duration of time so that you can get in close and deal some significant amount of damage. In order to create Stop Spell, you need to have one of the following catalysts added to your elemental spells:

Ammonite Fossil

Fossil Wood

Fossil Shell

Star Shell

Ancient Dragon Tooth

Maiden’s Kiss

Broken Harmonica

Understanding Catalysts in Final Fantasy XV

Catalysts in Final Fantasy XV are items which can be added to your elemental effect in order to gain added bonuses. For example, HealCast is a spell which heals the caster while damaging the enemies. It can be created by adding Potion or other items to your elemental spells.

This section of our Final Fantasy XV Spells Guide details the catalysts that you can add to your elemental spells and the effects that you can receive:

HealCast

This allows you to heal yourself while damaging the enemy at the same time.

DualCast

This allows you to cast a spell two times without any cooldown.

Rough Scales

Cockatrice Trail Feathers

Remedy

Super Restorative

Ether, Sheep Milk

Metal Scrap

Varetooth Bristles

Havocfang

Hard Whiskers

Shattered Timepiece

Chrome Bit

Sharp Bone

Strong Bone

Tiny Feather

Garula Tusk

Hairy Horn

Supple Tail

Sahagin Scale

Basalisk Plumage

Bulette Carapace

TriCast

This allows you to cast a spell three times without any cooldown.

Elixir

Crooked Helixhorn

Phoenix Down

Shiled Spike

Glass Gemstone

Garula Fur

Hi-Elixir

Sweet Pepper

Shier Turmeric

Dragon Scales

Wyvern Wing

QuadCast

This allows you to cast a spell four times without any cooldown.

Mega Phoenix

Allural Shallot

Hulldagh Nutmeg

Kettier Ginger

Beetle Shell

Gralean Medal of Distinction

Catoblepas Fang

Monster Claw

Sharp Tail Feathers

Thunderoc Feather

QuintCast

This allows you to cast a spell five times without any cooldown.

Imperial Medal of Honor

Magnetron

Mandrake Flower

Reflex Enhancer

Magitek Core

Magitek Booster

Malboro Eye

Scarlet Splinterbone

VenomCast

This allows you to poison enemy in addition to your normal elemental damage.

Funguar

Scorpion Barb

Antidote

Insect Stinger

StopCast

This allows you to freeze enemies in their positions in addition to normal elemental damage.

KillCast

This allows you to instantly kill some of the enemies in the game.

FailCast

This allows you to miss a spell – if you are feeling up for a challenge.

Rusted Bit

Iron Shavings

CurseCast

This allows you to have enervation power in your elemental spells.

Hardened Hoof

Crimson Tongue

Leiden Pepper

Centipede Legs

Centipede Jaw

Alstroom

Translucent Skin

ExperiCast

This allows you to gain EXP from casting the spells; very good for leveling up fast.

Old Book

Debased Silverpiece

Debased Banknote

Cockatrice Crest

Rare Coin

BlastCast

This makes both the target and the caster to receive damage from the spell.

Giant Crab Pincers

FreeCast

The final catalyst basically allows you to cast without consuming a spell.

Beautiful Bottle

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!