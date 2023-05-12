Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide – Elemental Spells, Understanding Catalysts

Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide to help create different magical spells in the game using a wide variety of energy combinations.
Each spell in the game has a ‘potency’ value which looks something like 1-99, 100-199, and 200-299. Your strength of your spell increases as its ‘potency’ increases.
There are basically 3 different types of spells which are Blizzard, Fire, and Thunder.
Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide
In our Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about spells crafting in the game.
Cure Spell – How to Create
If you don’t have access to healing items, the cure spell can be a lifesaver. In order to craft it, you need to have any kind of elemental energy, a Flask, and one of the following items:
- Leiden Potato
- Aegir Root
- Potion
- Hi-Potion
- Lucian Tomato
- Beetroot
- Killer Tomato
- Cup Noodles
- Chocobean
- Wild Onion
- Saxham Rice
It is important to note that the spell only heals the caster and no one else in your party.
Insta-Kill Spell – How to Create
As the name suggests, this spell basically allows you to insta-kill a monster in the game. However, it goes without saying that some of the enemies i.e. bosses are immune to its effects.
It is important that you learn its limitations before trying to use. In order to create this spell, you need to combine Gold Needle, Scorpion Stinger, or Coeurl Whiskers as catalysts.
Stop Spell – How to Create
This spell basically allows you to freeze enemies for a short duration of time so that you can get in close and deal some significant amount of damage. In order to create Stop Spell, you need to have one of the following catalysts added to your elemental spells:
- Ammonite Fossil
- Fossil Wood
- Fossil Shell
- Star Shell
- Ancient Dragon Tooth
- Maiden’s Kiss
- Broken Harmonica
Understanding Catalysts in Final Fantasy XV
Catalysts in Final Fantasy XV are items which can be added to your elemental effect in order to gain added bonuses. For example, HealCast is a spell which heals the caster while damaging the enemies. It can be created by adding Potion or other items to your elemental spells.
This section of our Final Fantasy XV Spells Guide details the catalysts that you can add to your elemental spells and the effects that you can receive:
HealCast
This allows you to heal yourself while damaging the enemy at the same time.
- Beetroot
- Killer Tomato
- Potion
- Saxham Rice
- Hi-Potion
- Aegir Root
- Chocobean
- Leiden Potato
- Wild Onion
- Lucian Tomato
- Cup Noodles
DualCast
This allows you to cast a spell two times without any cooldown.
- Rough Scales
- Cockatrice Trail Feathers
- Remedy
- Super Restorative
- Ether, Sheep Milk
- Metal Scrap
- Varetooth Bristles
- Havocfang
- Hard Whiskers
- Shattered Timepiece
- Chrome Bit
- Sharp Bone
- Strong Bone
- Tiny Feather
- Garula Tusk
- Hairy Horn
- Supple Tail
- Sahagin Scale
- Basalisk Plumage
- Bulette Carapace
TriCast
This allows you to cast a spell three times without any cooldown.
- Elixir
- Crooked Helixhorn
- Phoenix Down
- Shiled Spike
- Glass Gemstone
- Garula Fur
- Hi-Elixir
- Sweet Pepper
- Shier Turmeric
- Dragon Scales
- Wyvern Wing
QuadCast
This allows you to cast a spell four times without any cooldown.
- Mega Phoenix
- Allural Shallot
- Hulldagh Nutmeg
- Kettier Ginger
- Beetle Shell
- Gralean Medal of Distinction
- Catoblepas Fang
- Monster Claw
- Sharp Tail Feathers
- Thunderoc Feather
QuintCast
This allows you to cast a spell five times without any cooldown.
- Imperial Medal of Honor
- Magnetron
- Mandrake Flower
- Reflex Enhancer
- Magitek Core
- Magitek Booster
- Malboro Eye
- Scarlet Splinterbone
VenomCast
This allows you to poison enemy in addition to your normal elemental damage.
- Funguar
- Scorpion Barb
- Antidote
- Insect Stinger
StopCast
This allows you to freeze enemies in their positions in addition to normal elemental damage.
- Ancient Dragon Tooth
- Ammonite Fossil
- Maiden’s Kiss
- Broken Harmonica
- Star Shell
- Fossil Wood
- Fossil Shell
KillCast
This allows you to instantly kill some of the enemies in the game.
- Coeurl Whiskers
- Scorpion Stinger
- Gold Needle
FailCast
This allows you to miss a spell – if you are feeling up for a challenge.
- Rusted Bit
- Iron Shavings
CurseCast
This allows you to have enervation power in your elemental spells.
- Hardened Hoof
- Crimson Tongue
- Leiden Pepper
- Centipede Legs
- Centipede Jaw
- Alstroom
- Translucent Skin
ExperiCast
This allows you to gain EXP from casting the spells; very good for leveling up fast.
- Old Book
- Debased Silverpiece
- Debased Banknote
- Cockatrice Crest
- Rare Coin
BlastCast
This makes both the target and the caster to receive damage from the spell.
- Giant Crab Pincers
FreeCast
The final catalyst basically allows you to cast without consuming a spell.
- Beautiful Bottle
This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Spells Crafting Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!