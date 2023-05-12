Final Fantasy XV Cooking Recipes Locations Guide – Cooking Tips, How to Cook

Final Fantasy XV Cooking Recipes Locations Guide to help you find all the cooking recipes in the game and get different boosts.

In Final Fantasy XV, Ignis is responsible for cooking meals using the recipes you find in the game’s open-world. Upon eating, you get several bonuses such as increased ATK, HP, and more.

For more help on Final Fantasy XV, read out our Armiger Weapons Locations Guide, Royal Tombs Locations Guide, and Level Up Fast Guide.

Final Fantasy XV Cooking Recipes Locations Guide

In our Final Fantasy XV Cooking Recipes Locations Guide, we have detailed the locations of all cooking recipes that you can find in the game.

Final Fantasy XV Cooking Recipes

Flame Roasted Toast

Recipe : N/A

It increases Attack by 10 and is unlocked from the start of the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Toasty Rice Balls

Recipe : N/A

It increases Max HP by 50 and is unlocked from the start of the game.

Croque Madame

Recipe : Gighee Ham + Birdbeast Egg

It increases Attack by 30 and is unlocked from the start of the game.

Veggie Medley Stew

Recipe : Funguar + Sheep Milk + Leiden Potato

It increases Attack by 30, Max HP by 150 and is unlocked from the start of the game.

Chili con Carne

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 20, Max HP by 50 and is bought from Hammerhead Diner for 50 Gil.

Leiden Jambalaya

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 150, Max HP by 200, HP regeneration by 25% and is bought from Hammerhead Diner for 700 Gil.

Jetty’s

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It negates poison, toad and is bought from Crow’s Nest Diner for 50 Gil.

Kenny’s Fries

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Max HP by 300 and is bought from Crow’s Nest Diner for 150 Gil.

Kenny’s Salmon

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 150, Defense by 200 and is bought from Crow’s Nest Diner for 1400 Gil.

Battered Barramundi

Recipe : Leiden Potato + Barramundi Fillet

It increases Attack by 100, HP by 500 and is found on right in front of Galdin Quay.

Galdin Gratin

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases all stats by 10%, EXP gain by 10%, HP by 500 and is bought from Galdin Quay restaurant for 4500 Gil.

White Fish in Tomato Sauce

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 160, HP by 900, negates poison and is bought from Galdin Quay restaurant for 2000 Gil.

Sea’s Bounty Risotto

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 120, HP by 600, HP regeneration by 25% and is bought from Galdin Quay restaurant for 1300 Gil.

Steamed Crab with Rock Salt

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It nullifies fire, ice, lightning attacks and is bought from Galdin Quay restaurant for 3200 Gil.

Whole Wild Trevally

Recipe : Leiden Pepper + Giant Trevally Fillet

It increases Attack by 70, Max HP by 100 and is when you get Galdin Trevally for the first time.

Free-Range Fowl over Rice

Recipe : Saxham Rice + Basilisk Breast

It increases Attack by 100, Max HP by 500, HP regeneration by 25% and is acquired when you defeat Gigantoad for the first time.

Dry-Aged Tender Roast Stew

Recipe : Lucian Tomato + Leiden Potato + Garula Sirloin

It increases Attack by 80, Max HP by 250 and is found when you get a Garula Sirloin.

Offal Stew

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Magic by 200, HP regeneration by 75% and is bought from Lestallum market Diner for 1350 Gil.

Spicy Skewers

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 350, Max HP by 1000 and is bought from Lestallum market Diner for 7200 Gil.

Grilled Wild Barramundi

Recipe : Barramundi + Fillet + Schier + Turmeric

It increases Attack by 80, Magic by 80, Max HP by 500, and is acquired when you first get Barramundi.

Gysahl Chips

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Max HP by 400 and is bought from Wiz Chocobo Club Diner for 380 Gil.

Green Smoothie

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Fire defense by 90, Ice defense by 90, Lightning defense by 90 and is bought from Wiz Chocobo Club Diner for 120 Gil

Chocobo Club Sandwich

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 80, Max HP by 400, negates toad and is bought from Wiz Chocobo Club Diner for 800 Gil

Hammerhead Hot Sandwich

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Attack by 80, Max HP by 200 and is bought from Hammerhead Diner for 150 Gil

Multi-Meat Sandwich

Recipe : Aegir Root + Gighee Ham + Daggerquill Breast

It increases Max HP by 100, EXP Gain increased, and is acquired when you get Aegir Root.

Garden Curry

Recipe : Schier + Turmeric + Leiden Potato

It increases Attack by 80, Max HP by 500, Fire defense by 50, and is acquired when you get

Grease Monkey’s Schnitzel Sandwich

Recipe : Garula Sirloin + Cleigne Wheat

It increases Attack by 80 and Max HP by 200, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Fried Frontier Skewer

Recipe : Bulette Shank + Cleigne Wheat

It increases Max HP by 500 and Critical hit rate by 30%, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Quillhorn Soup

Recipe : Daggerquill Breast + Dualhorn Steak + Wild Onion

It increases Attack by 100 and HP regeneration by 75%, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Creamy Crustacean Omelets

Recipe : Shieldshears Claw + Birdbeast Egg + Eos Green Peas

It increases Attack by 100, Magic by 100 and Max HP by 400, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Crown City Dive-Style Dumplings

Recipe : Bulette Shank + Cleigne Wheat + Leiden Pepper

It increases Attack by 100, Magic by 100 and Max HP by 300, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Triple Truffle Risotto

Recipe : Funguar + Ahlstrom + Saxham Rice

It increases Max HP by 400, HP regeneration by 75%, and negates poison, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Toadsteak Drumsticks

Recipe : Gigantoad Steak + Leiden Pepper

It increases Attack by 120, Magic by 100, and Max HP by 500, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Skewered Wild Trout

Recipe : Trout Fillet + Leiden Pepper

It increases Attack by 150, Max HP by 800, and negates toad, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Kenny’s Original Recipe

Recipe : Nebula Salmon Fillet + Garlic

It increases Attack by 150 and Defense by 200, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Blazing Braised Gizzard

Recipe : Sahagin Liver + Kettier Ginger + Sweet Pepper

It increases Magic by 300 and HP regeneration by 50%, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Cup Noodles

Recipe : Cup Noodles

It increases Attack by 30, Max HP by 300 and is acquired when you get Cup Noodle from vendors.

Green Soup Curry

Recipe : Sweet Pepper + Allural Shallot + Chickatrice Leg

It increases Attack by 1600, Max HP by 800, and Fire defense by 70, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Golden Egg Galette

Recipe : Cleigne Wheat + Fine Gighee Ham + Birdbeast Egg

It increases Attack by 120, Max HP by 400 and is acquired near the signpost right next to Cape Caem lighthouse.

Three-Mushroom Kebab

Recipe : Malmashroom + Vesproom + Ahlstrom

It increases Attack by 150, Max HP by 800, and negates most status ailments, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Hearty Cutlet on Rice

Recipe : Saxham Rice + Fine Cleigne Wheat + Griffon Breast

It increases Attack by 250, Max HP by 1500, and is acquired from under a bridge in the south side of Vesperpool.

Karlabos Cream Croquettes

Recipe : Karlabos Claw + Cleigne Wheat + Aegir Root

It increases Attack by 200, Max HP by 1000, HP regeneration by 50%, and is acquired after getting the Iron Shell Recipes Vol. 4.

Fisherman’s Favorite Risotto

Recipe : Saxham Rice + Caem Pinkshrimp + Cleigne Mollusk

It increases Attack by 120, Max HP by 600, and HP regeneration by 25%, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

Tenebraen Berry Opera

Recipe : We currently have no ingredients for this one.

It increases Critical hit rate by 10%, increases magic, and acquired from the Galdin Quay restaurant.

Crown City Roast

Recipe : Jabberwock Sirloin + Leiden Pepper

It increases Attack by 400, Max HP by 3000, and acquired from the Costlemark Tower Dungeon.

Spicy Long-bone Rib Steak

Recipe : Leiden Pepper + Dualhorn Steak

It increases Attack by 50 and Max HP by 300, as for location; we currently do not know from where to get it.

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Cooking Recipes Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!