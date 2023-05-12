Final Fantasy XV Mini Games Guide – Justice Monsters Five, Totomostro, Location, Tips, Rewards

Final Fantasy XV Mini Games Guide to help you find and play Totomostro and Justice Monsters Five which offer a ton of rewards and a respite from monster slaying.

There are two mini games that you can play in Final Fantasy XV – Justice Monsters Five and Totomostro.

Totomostro sees you place bets on the outcome of a fight between monsters and Justice Monsters Five is sort of pinball with a few twists. Both games let players earn different types of rewards.

Final Fantasy XV Mini Games Guide

In our Final Fantasy XV Mini Games Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about playing and winning the mini games in FFXV.

Final Fantasy XV Totomostro

The mini game basically revolves around betting on the result of a battle between two monsters.

If you win your placed bet, you get medals which are used to buy new gear. In the section, I have detailed everything about FFXV Totomostro.

Where to Find

To play Totomostro, you need to reach Altissia during the ninth chapter. From the area, take the purple gondola to reach Arena Galviano where the fights take place.

Once the Arena Galviano is unlocked, you should be able to return to it anytime you want.

How to Start

After you reach the arena, you must buy starter medals which are quite cheap. Once done, simply start placing bets and win to earn more medals. The section of the guides details some of the medals you can get by playing FFXV Totomostro.

Llymlaen – 85,000

Enforcer – 180,000

Dig Bang – 450,000

Silver Bangle – 34,000

Turbocharger – 15,000

Coeurl Whiskers – 7,500

Arapaima Roe – 240,000

Great Garula Tusk – 2,500

Precision Lance – 120,000

Big Master Typhon – 45,000

Diamond Bracelet – 1,250,000

Magitek Generator – 3,600,000

Mythic Color Samples – 360,000

How to Win

It goes without saying that luck plays a huge role when it comes to Totomostro, but to say that the mini game is entirely based on luck is wrong.

For example, some items i.e. different horns allow you to give your preferred monster in a battle a small advantage.

Horns in FFXV Totomostro are purchasable from a vendor located near the purple Gondola Station. The section details some of the horns you can get from the vendor and their effects.

Horn of Resolve

The Horn of Resolve costs 30,000 Gil and boosts your preferred monster’s attacks.

Horn of Tenacity

The Horn of Tenacity costs 24,000 Gil and boosts your preferred monster’s defense.

Horn of Cleansing

The Horn of Cleansing costs 8,000 Gil and cures your preferred monster of all status ailments.

Horn of Madness

The Horn of Madness costs 18,000 Gil and boosts your preferred monster’s HP at the cost of its defense.

Moreover, the betting screen shows you a variety of information related to monsters i.e. level, condition, and more. It is important that you pay attention to the conditions in order to increase your chances of winning.

Final Fantasy XV Justice Monsters Five

This FFXV mini game is like pinball in which you need to defeat enemies and bosses. By doing so, you earn a lot of different prizes. Moreover, you can also increase your chances of winning more prizes by hitting the golden rectangles.

Where to Find

You can easily find FFXV Justice Monster Five machines all across Crows Nest Diners and right next to the café in Altissia. Alternatively, you can download the standalone version both from iOS App Store and Google Play.

It is important to remember that the JMF machine in Altissia costs 10,000 Gil per game and offers much better rewards.

Justice Monsters Five Rewards

When it comes to rewards, hitting more golden rectangles provides you with better rewards. The section of the guide details all the rewards that you can earn by playing Justice Monsters Five.

10 Gil per Game Rewards

2 Treasure Chests – Potion

5 Treasure Chests – Hi-Potion

10 Treasure Chests – Elixir

15 Treasure Chests – Hi-Elixir

20 Treasure Chests – Garnet Bracelet

25 Treasure Chests – Carbon Bangle

30 Treasure Chests – Amethyst Bracelet

35 Treasure Chests – Titanium Bangle

40 Treasure Chests – Mega Phoenix

45 Treasure Chests – Sapphire Bracelet

50 Treasure Chests – Gold Bangle

60 Treasure Chests – Oracle Earring

70 Treasure Chests – Ruby Bracelet

80 Treasure Chests – Platinum Bangle

90 Treasure Chests – Emerald Bracelet

99 Treasure Chests – Celestriad

10,000 Gil per Game Rewards

5 Treasure Chests – Hi-Potion

10 Treasure Chests – Mega Phoenix

15 Treasure Chests – Ruby Bracelet

20 Treasure Chests – Platinum Bangle

25 Treasure Chests – Emerald Bracelet

30 Treasure Chests – Centurion Bangle

35 Treasure Chests – Mystic Circlet

40 Treasure Chests – Moogle Charm

45 Treasure Chests – Legatus Bangle

50 Treasure Chests – Blue Diamond Bracelet

60 Treasure Chests – Gigas Bangle

70 Treasure Chests – Assist Suit

80 Treasure Chests – Dark Matter Bracelet

90 Treasure Chests – Onion Bangle

99 Treasure Chests – Wind-up Lord Vexxos

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Mini Games Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!