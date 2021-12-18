In order to use summons to help you out in fights in FF7 Remake, you are going to need the special Summon materia. We have prepared this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Summon Materia Locations, Uses and Effects guide to help you out with it.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Summon Materia Locations, Uses and Effects

These Red Summon Materia give you the ability to summon monsters and divine beings to fight alongside you. So read ahead on all the things you can summon and how to get their Summon Materia in FF7 Remake.

Your Summon Materia can inflict a lot of damage on your enemies when they use the basic attacks or their special attacks. There is a slot on your party’s weapons where the summon materia is slotted.

There is a purple gauge that appears on the right side of your screen during boss fights and if you fill-up the gauge it is going to bring the Summon option in your Command menu. When you press it, it is going to summon an accomplice to fight by your side.

If your party has an ATB point while a summon is available, then you can choose an enemy of your choice and direct the summon to attack them.

Once the summon is present, the gauge will start draining. When it’s about to end, it will perform one last attack and disappear.

How to Get Summon Materia in FF7 Remake

The Materia for two summons below is found as you progress through the levels

Ifrit

You can get the summon materia for Ifrit from Jessie at the end of Chapter 3, after defeating the Hoodlums in Sector 7 slums.

This is the first Materia that you will get in the game, other than Chocobo Chick Summon Materia that you get for pre-ordering the game.

Chocobo & Moogle

The hidden Summon Materia for these are found during Chapter 6, Light the Way, inside Mako Reactor 5.

The four summon materia below are rewards from Chadley after completion of every five Battle Intel challenges

Shiva

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Shiva Battle Intel.

Fat Chocobo

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Fat Chocobo Battle Intel.

Bahamut

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Bahamut Battle Intel. Keep in mind that you will have to complete all other Battle Intel Reports. The fight’s difficult, so make sure you’re at least level 50 before attempting this.

Leviathan

You will get the summon materia for this monster after you complete Combat Simulation: Leviathan Battle Intel.

The three summon materia below are from pre-order bonuses or by purchasing the deluxe version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Carbuncle

This is a bonus for the first Class Edition and Deluxe Edition of FF7 Remake.

Cactuar

A bonus part of the Deluxe Edition. Use it to summon this deadly cactus in beetle with the Thousand Needles ultimate move.

Chocobo Chick

The summon materia for this is a bonus for pre-ordering the game.