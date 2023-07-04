Final Fantasy 16 While The Cat’s Away Walkthrough

While the Cats Away is among the shortest quests in Final Fantasy 16. It only includes killing up bandits. This side quest can be started in Martha’s Rest in The Imperial Province of Rosaria. This side quest will be unlocked once the protagonist meets Otto in the Righting Wrongs main quest.

The While The Cats Away side quest will start once Clive has spoken to one of the Inn Hands standing across a building corner. She will ask Clive’s help to get rid of the bandits from the Golden Stables.

Upon agreeing to help, this side quest will begin. This guide will briefly take you through the While The Cats Away side quest walkthrough in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete While The Cat’s Away in FF16

Once the side quest has been initiated, Clive has to visit Golden Stables. It is located in front of where the Inn Hands was standing. Upon entering the building, the game mechanic will play a short cutscene.

A fight follows this cutscene. There are a total of two bandits inside. The main objective is to slay these bandits. As mentioned earlier, it is a very short side quest, and killing these bandits is the only objective in this quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Getting in combat and slaying these bandits is not difficult at all. They have low HP and can be tackled easily using Melee attacks. Upon killing both of them, Inn Hand and Martha will approach Clive to applaud him.

This will complete While The Cats Away quest in FF16, rewarding the player with 5 Steelsilk, 10 Wyrrite, and 20 EXP.