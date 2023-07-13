Final Fantasy 16 Welcoming Committee Walkthrough

You can take on “Welcoming Committee” as a side quest for additional rewards during the “Righting Wrongs” campaign quest of Final Fantasy 16.

Make your way to Lostwing and speak with Alain who will inform you that he needs your help to settle two new Bearers and make their stay comfortable. These new Bearers have had a hard life.

You will come to know that their last master severely mistreated them and hence the reason that they are so nervous about settling in.

Your main goal in the Welcoming Committee is to clear a few errands to convince the Bearers that their new home is nothing to be afraid of in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Welcoming Committee in FF16

You need to talk with new bearers, you can find them on the right side where Alain is standing. Once you have a conversation with them, you will make them feel secure and safe.

Find some food

Once you satisfied the bearers that they are protected in Lostwing, you will give them an offer of food for which you have to make your way to the tavern. You will find Sobersided Shopkeeper there and talk but he will not be as helpful to provide the food.

Now, you need to look for some bread and wine. You can get the bread and wine from a counter which you can see on the right side of the lady.

Head back to the Bearers to give them the food and drink. Seeing this act of yours will make Bearers believe that Lostwing is not as bad as their previous abode.

Welcoming Committee rewards in Final Fantasy 16

After completing all the required objectives of this quest of the Welcoming Committee, you will be given two rewards which are 15 XP and 1 Gill Bug.