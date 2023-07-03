Final Fantasy 16 The Want Beyond The Wall Walkthrough

The Want Beyond the Wall is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that involves Clive as a delivery agent. Clive has to deliver some valuables from the merchant to three different persons in the market. This is one of the missable quests in Final Fantasy XVI that is available during The Dame main quest.

The Want Beyond the Wall side quest can be started by meeting Etienne, a merchant, in Final Fantasy 16. Players can find the merchant standing around a corner between The Veil and The Iron Flagon. The merchant will give some valuables to Clive for delivery, and the quest will start.

How to complete The Want Beyond The Wall in FF16

The Want Beyond the Wall side quest has four main objectives that need to be completed. All three are related to delivering some items to the respective persons in the market. Merchant also gives Clive a keyword fresh from the master’s table. Clive needs to tell them this keyword, and they will receive the package.

Deliver the package to Tinker

The first objective is to deliver the package to the Tinker in the market. Approach Tinker and upon telling him the keyword and about the package, he will give Clive one of the finest Oriflamme Perfume in return. Collect it and move ahead to the Herbalist.

Deliver the package to Herbalist

Delivering the package to Herbalist is the next objective in Final Fantasy 16. Players have to repeat the process of telling him about the package owner. Upon delivering the package, Clive will get some precious Cigars from Herbalist in return.

Deliver the package to Liquormonger

The next objective on the list is to deliver the package to the Liquormonger. Upon delivering the package, she will return some branded Liquor for the merchant. Delivering all three of them will update the objective, and now the final one includes moving back and speaking to Etienne at the gate.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Speak to Etienne at the gate

Doing so will reveal that Etienne used Clive to smuggle some banned crystals across the gate. Merchant hired Clive to avoid any kind of suspicion by the guards. Further, Clive returns all three items he got in return from the three people.

Upon returning the valuables to the merchant Etienne The Want Beyond the Wall side quest will get complete in FF16. In return, you will get 20 Bloody Hide, 20 Steelsilk, and some EXP.