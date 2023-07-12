Final Fantasy 16 The Root Of The Problem Walkthrough

The central theme of the Root of the Problem side quest in Final Fantasy 16 revolves around finding and collecting the Morganbeard Flowers.

Clive has to find and bring these flowers back to complete the quest. The Root of the Problem is comparatively a bit difficult. The main reason is some difficult enemies that Clive will encounter on the way.

You can get eligible for this side quest after getting into the After the Storm quest of the main storyline. To start the quest, Clive needs to visit Nigel. He is the head Botanist in the Hideaway. He can be found in the Backyard area of the Hideaway.

Talking to him there will let you know he wants some Morganbeard flowers for his work. He further adds that they grow in the marshes of Sorrowise. The Root of the Problem side quest in FF16 will start after accepting the task of finding and collecting these flowers.

How to complete the Root of the Problem in FF16

Talking about the objectives for the side quest, there are three of them.

Search Northern Rosaria for Morganbeards

The first objective includes traveling to northern Rosaria in search of the Morganbeards. Once Clive has reached there, the objective list will update.

Obtain several Morganbeards

From this point on, the main combat fights will start. Clive will encounter multiple Goblin Gardner and Gigas Ploughswain in Final Fantasy 16. Goblin Gardner’s are not difficult to slay, while the Gigas Ploughswain is comparatively much tougher. Once the fights have finished, Clive needs to collect the flowers.

Deliver the Morganbeards to Nigel in the Hideaway

After collecting the required flowers, the objective list will update. The last objective is to return these flowers to Nigel in the Hideaway. Doing so will mark The Root of the Problem side quest complete.

The Root of the Problem rewards in Final Fantasy 16

The Root of the Problem side quest rewards you with the following: