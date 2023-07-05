Final Fantasy 16 After The Storm Walkthrough

After the Storm is a very brief and dialogue-heavy quest in Final Fantasy 16. It mostly features briefings as you strategize to take out Hugo Kupka. You will also discuss your approach to the Rosalith Capital.

After the Storm pick up from where the previous quest Fire and Ice left off following your pursuit at Drake’s Breath. So here is how to complete the After the Storm quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete After the Storm in FF16

Visit the infirmary

Your first task is to go visit Jill at the Hideaway’s Infirmary. Head there by exiting the main lobby area and approaching the Hunt Board. You’ll find a staircase right next to it, which you can take to enter the infirmary.

As you check up on her, Clive and Jill share a moment together before you are interrupted by Gav. You then receive the news about the attack on Rosalith.

Gav believes it is a trap set by Kupka’s private guard and implores you to be careful. However, it is decided that Kupka must be dealt with sooner rather than later.

Speak with Otto

Your next objective will go find and speak with Otto. After your talk with Gav, you’ll find yourself back at Clive’s Chambers.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Take the same route you used to get to the infirmary and stop by the Hunt Board. As you speak to him, he directs you to go seek out Vivian for more information.

Speak with Vivian

Vivian will be standing right beside Otto. So as soon as your conversation ends just turn to to her and talk to her. She will tell you more about Kupka and the advancements of his soldiers. She will also cover his history briefly and you’ll learn more about him.

Make for Rosalith

Your next move is to head to Roslith. Use your World Map select the location to fast-travel there.

During your briefing with Vivian, you will have discussed your approach to Rosalith which will take you to its northern entry point. The path will lead you near Phoenix Gate, heading through Stillwind.

This will conclude the After the Storm quest in Final Fantasy 16 and you carry on to the next FF16 quest called Capital Punishment.

After the Storm rewards in Final Fantasy 16

You receive no particular rewards for completing the Gathering Storm quest in Final Fantasy 16. Since this is a very brief quest mostly containing briefings, you won’t have any opportunity to get rewards during the quest.