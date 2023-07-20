Final Fantasy 16 Soul Stingers Notorious Mark Hunt Guide

Soul Stingers is one of many Notorious Marks on the Hunt board in Final Fantasy 16 that unlocks during the Out of the Shadow main quest. Although they are C-rank hunts, they will give you a hard time if not taken carefully.

These five stingers attack you together, so they can take you out quickly if you don’t pay attention. This guide will help you with the Soul Stinger’s locations and a few tips on defeating them in FF16.

Soul Stingers location in Final Fantasy 16

After unlocking this hunt, you can fast-travel to the Dravozd (Obselisk) and then either mount on Chocobo or walk in the north direction until you are at Soul Stinger’s spot.

You will see a bunch of flying insects at the location, the Soul Stingers.

How to defeat Soul Stingers in FF16

You will face 5 level 32 C-rank hunts which are not so hard to beat. The good news is that they work as a group, so you don’t have to keep an eye on every insect. They will use a move called Apipuncture, where they will try to sting you simultaneously, so dodge this attack to avoid damage.

As mentioned earlier, they are flying insects, so you need to perform aerial attacks. These insects tend to fall when hit. So, use this opportunity to bring them down and use powerful combos or Eikonic strikes to finish them off.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Keep performing aerial strikes to bring Soul Stingers down in Final Fantasy 16 and finish them individually. Aerial Blast and Pile Drive are some of the effective skills for this battle. If the insects are in your range, use Garuda’s Deadly Embrace to bring these insects to the ground so it is easier for you to finish them off. Keep up with the same strategy, and you will slay them quickly.

Rewards

You will receive 50 Sharp Fang, 20 Bloody Hide, 10 Magicked Ash, 400 Exp, 40 Ability points, 5,500 Gil, and 10 Renown for defeating the Soul Stingers in FF16.