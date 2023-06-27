Final Fantasy 16 Meaning Of Life Walkthrough

The Meaning of Life quest is unlocked right after you complete the Buried Memories in Final Fantasy 16.

The quest has Clive learn a pretty big mystery about himself that has him devastated. Instead of getting revenge, he dedicates his efforts to atone for the sins he committed a long time ago.

You need to be at level Level 22 to take on this quest. It picks off the story from the previous quest as you travel to Eastpool accompanied by Jill.

Here is how you can complete the Meaning of Life in the game.

How to complete The Meaning of Life in FF16

This a short quest with only three main objectives. Clive will go to Eastpool, defend the town from being attacked, and then return to the hideaway.

The soldiers are easy to defeat, save for a few enemies that hit hard. Here is what you need to do in The Meaning of Life quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Return to Eastpool

This quest starts at the Dim. You must travel on foot for about 300 yards south to reach Eastpool. It will take about a minute if you sprint all the way through.

Clive will talk about what he wants to discuss with the mayor of Eastpool once he gets there.

Slay the soldiers attacking Eastpool

As you enter Eastpool, you will see that it is been attacked by Imperial soldiers. Your task now is to navigate through the town and take down any Imperial soldiers you encounter on the way.

At this point, you’ll have experience dealing with them so this shouldn’t be too challenging for you. Clear the soldiers and then reach the mayor’s house.

Once you do, a cutscene will play in which a giant enemy will come of out the burning house.

He wields a giant mace. His attacks are slow but hit hard. You won’t have a hard time dodging and avoiding his attacks due to their speed. Focus on filling up his stun bar and take him down quickly.

Return to the Hideaway

Once the attackers are dealt with, reach the Hideaway located southeast of Eastpool. You can either travel there on fool or use your fast travel to save some time. This will conclude The Meaning of Life quest in FF16.

The Meaning of Life rewards in Final Fantasy 16

In FF16, completing the story quest itself doesn’t provide any rewards. However, you receive the following rewards for defeating all the enemies in this quest: