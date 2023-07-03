Final Fantasy 16 Red Letter Day Walkthrough

Red Letter Day in Final Fantasy 16 is a side quest that you will get during the Righting Wrongs main quest. This side quest requires you to find items and letters for a panic courier who has lost them.

You can unlock this side mission when you return to the Bunks area of Hideaway while completing the “Speak with Charon” objective. You will confront Glenn, the courier who has lost some valuable items and now, being panicked wants Clive’s help to find them.

How to complete the Red Letter Day in Final Fantasy 16

To start Red Letter Day side quest in FF16, you need to talk to Glenn, and he will then assign you the Red Letter Day quest in Final Fantasy 16 to find his items.

Find the lost items

When Glenn assigns you the quest, the first objective is to find his lost items in the Gaultand’s Bales. To do so, fast-travel to the Orabelle Downs in Sanbreque and make your way to Gaultand’s Bales by going northeast through the dirt path. Search for the missing things, which are green areas on the map.

You might think this is a big area, but don’t worry; you will find the items quickly. The first item is along the same dirt path in the middle of the road immediately when you enter the area.

You can find the second item by continuing on the same route until you see a fence on the right side. Enter through the large opening, and you will find the second item in Final Fantasy 16.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After that, move forward on that road and then move the stone gate by clinging to it when you find it on the left side of the road. The third item rests between a bunch of rocks for you to discover. You can pick it up by pressing X.

Find Cid’s missing letter

Before returning to Courier, Clive must discover what happened to Cid’s Letter in Final Fantasy 16. To find out, move further northeast on the same dirt road to look for a nearby Yard Hand.

Talk to her to ask about the letter, and she will tell you that she recently spotted a dog nearby who had clutched a piece of paper in its mouth. It was moving towards Lostwing, which triggered Clive to investigate it more.

Then fast-travel to the Lostwing and head up to locate a pond. Use the stairs on the right to get to the other side of the pond. A large wooden house is on its left side; you will spot that dog playing with Cid’s letters. Retrieve that letter from the dog in Final Fantasy 16.

Return items to Glenn

After retrieving all the items of Glenn, return to him at the Hideaway, where he’ll be waiting for you anxiously. As you get back there, talk to him and return all his lost items to make him happy in FF16. He will thank Clive for his help and be grateful.

As the conversation ends, Red Letter Day’s side mission in FF16 will be completed. Upon completing the side mission, you will get 20 XP, 20 Wyrrite, and 10 Sharp Fang as a reward for your effort.