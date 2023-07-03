Final Fantasy 16 Playthings Walkthrough

Playthings is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that players will unlock near the end of Act 1. You can start this quest outside Moore Town in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Players can start Playthings side quest while playing the Righting Wrongs main quest in FF16.

Outside Moore town, a girl is standing on a fenced road. Players need to approach her and talk to her. She will ask Clive to help her in finding her pet, Chloe. Further, talking about Chloe, the girl Lisette adds that she’s a kind and quiet girl having beautiful white hair. This will start the Playthings side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Playthings in FF16

The quest is divided into three main objectives. The top one includes talking to the strangers nearby to know if anyone has seen Chloe. Players can find a lady at a distance on the same road. Talking to her reveals that she saw Chloe sniffing near the windmill. This marks the end of the first objective.

The next objective is to search for Chloe near the windmill in Final Fantasy 16. Clive sees a dog barking near the windmill. Upon approaching, the dog will point toward a dead body lying on the ground. This will complete the second objective, and the third one will start.

The final objective is to inspect the body. As soon as Clive reaches the dead body, Lisette, the girl from the town, arrives. Here Clive will find that her pet is this Bearer which she uses as a plaything in Final Fantasy 16. She has died due to the Crystals Curse.

Completing all three objectives will result in the successful completion of the Playthings side quest. In addition, the player will also get 20 Magicked Ash and 18 EXP points.