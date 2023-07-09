Final Fantasy 16 Not To Be Outdone Walkthrough

Not To Be Outdone is a simple side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that can be started by talking to Molly, the Kitchen Head in the Hideaway. She is in the Ale Hall which is an extension of the main deck.

When you talk to her, she will ask for your help in cooking a stew that was first made by Yvan. You are to look for the ingredients and return them to Molly. This is an ancient recipe and the ingredients needed are also hard to find.

Before you go looking for Molly to start the sub-quest, you will need to complete the main quest called Fire in the Sky. After that, you will need to be on the quest Things Falling Apart to start Not to be Outdone in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Not to be Outdone in FF16

The quest starts after you have spoken to Molly. She wants you to find Skyworm Livers and Drakesmint. She does not know where to find these items and asks you to go and talk to Harpocrates and find out where you can get them.

Talk to Harpocrates

When you reach the Library, talk to Harpocrates and ask him about the Skyworm Liver and Draskesmint.

He will tell you that the Drakesmint are found in Saint’s Bonnets and the Skyworm Liver is actually the liver of the Blueback Wyvern.

Both of these ingredients are located in the Royal Meadows area of The Holy Empire of Sanbreque.

Travel to the Royal Meadows

To get to the Royal Meadows, you will need to fast travel to Northreach. From Northreach, move along the path until you cross the guards at the gates.

You will see the plains in front of you which are the Royal Meadows. You can find the Blueback Wyvern by the ocean and indicated in yellow on the map above.

It will roughly be to the north of where you are. The Saint’s Bonnets are behind the Blueback Wyvern and are indicated in red.

Take out the Blueback Wyvern

The Blueback is a simple enemy with a few tricks which can cause severe damage. It will spin with its wings on fire to deal damage when you are up close. This move has an AoE around the dragon and will deal fire damage to your character.

The next attack is the claw swipes. This will deal a lot of damage but this is easily avoidable if you can dodge the claw at the right time.

The dragon will also shoot fireballs from its mouth. These fireballs deal huge damage when hit but like before they are easily avoidable by dodging at the right time. Dodge the attacks and retaliate as much as you can and it will go down.

Retrieve the Saint’s Bonnet

The Saint’s Bonnet is a bright yellow flower this is conveniently located near the place where the Blueback Wyvern is.

You can find the flower if you move further toward a cliff which is next to the ocean. You will find a bed of yellow flowers here which is the Saint’s Bonnet.

Talk to Molly

When you have collected both items, you can return back to the Hideaway. Talk to Molly and hand her the Raptor’s Liver and Saint’s Bonnet. She will take the ingredients and start cooking the meal.

When cooked, she will serve it. In the meantime, Yvan will come up and taste the dish. He will be thrown back by the sharp and strong taste of the dish but likes the combination of the Raptor’s Liver and Drakesmint.

He then asks Clive to order his people and gather as many Raptor’s livers and Drakesmint as possible. This is where the quest ends.

Not to be Outdone rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Not to be Outdone side quest will reward you with the following goodies when completed.

700 EXP

25 Renown

25x Sharp Fangs

75x Bloody Hides

Other than these rewards, you will also be rewarded the following loot for slaying the Blueback Wyvern.

150 EXP

60 Ability points

290 Gil

Raptor Liver