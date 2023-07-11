Final Fantasy 16 Needs Of The Many Walkthrough 

Needs of the Many is a quest in Final Fantasy 16 that becomes available during The Righting Wrongs quest.

This quest is about Alban’s friend who has gone missing. He made his way to Lostwing to make his life better and earn more money. But he has not returned yet. Alban wants you to help him find his friend as he cannot find him by himself.

We’ll tell you how you can start the Needs of the Many quest in Final Fantasy 16 and how you can finish it.

How to start Needs of the Many in FF16

The quest of the Needs of the Many in Final Fantasy 16 can be started once you have reached Hideaway. You need to find Alban who is the Postmaster. He will be located at the entrance of the Hideaway. Go ahead and have a conversation with him to acquire the quest.

How to complete Needs of the Many in FF16

The Needs of the Many quest in Final Fantasy 16 has only a few objectives. You can easily complete them in a short while. Here is what you need to do.

Speak with Alban

Once you reach the Hideaway entrance, you will find Alban. Talk to him and he will tell you about his friend Randal. He went to Lostwing and has not come back. He will ask you to investigate and with that, the quest begins.

Reach Lostwing

You have to make your way to Lostwing. Use the fast travel option and once you arrive, move towards the east as soon and look for The Hanged Man.

Once you reach there, you have to go to the northeast. As you move a little bit forward crossing the hallway, you will see a bar. Just go to the back side of the bar to look for a person named Quinten.

He will guide you where you need to go exactly. He will tell you that you need to go south where you will reach Laubert’s pass.

Make your way to Laubert’s Pass

Take the far exit and go right on the path which will take you to Cutter Gate. Pass through this gate and you will eventually reach Laubert’s Pass.

You’ll find an acquaintance of Quinten’s on the way and he’ll tell you that he was with Randal. They were attacked and Randal hasn’t been seen since.

Slay Hill Gigas and Hill Goblins

As you move forward, you will encounter a Hill Gigas monster and three Hill Goblins. Defeat these monsters to proceed. Hill Gigas attacks slams his club on the ground.

You can dodge this attack by getting out of the way where he lands his club. He will also swing his club multiple times at you which you’ll need to dodge.

Once you are successful in defeating the Hill Gigas, you will get the 4 Wyrrites, 24 EXP, 44 Ability Points, 2 Valley Madders, and a Bone Necklace.

Now, move to the back side of the cart and make your way to the east where you will find Randal’s body.

Go back to Quinten

Once you have found Randal’s body, you need to go back to Quinten. Deliver the bad news and this will conclude the quest of Needs of the Many in FF16.

Needs of the Many rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Once you have completed all of the objectives of Needs of the Many, you will get the following rewards: