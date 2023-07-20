Final Fantasy 16 Flan Prince, Muddy Murder Notorious Mark Hunt

Muddy Murder (Flan Prince) is an example of a Notorious Mark hunt in Final Fantasy 16 that unlocks during Bolts from the Blue main quest. It is a level 38 A-rank mark that will be waiting for you in Rosaria. This guide will help you locate the Muddy Murder (Flan Prince) and some tips on defeating it.

Muddy Murder location in Final Fantasy 16

Since it is a notorious hunt, you must wait for the mark to unlock. You can go near the Hawk’s Cry Cliff in the Imperial Province of Rosaria as soon as it unlocks. To get there, take the nearest Obelisk (The Auldhyl Docks) and travel north. Since it is a little bit far from Obelisk, ride Chocobo to save time.

Take the left turn by the cliff to reach the hunt’s spot. Seeing you at the location, Muddy Murder (Flan Prince) will emerge from the ground to face you.

How to defeat Flan Prince, Muddy Murder in FF16

The key to defeating Muddy Murder is to dodge all its attacks and perform a counterattack. Muddy Murder uses elemental primary attacks like fire, lightning, ice, earth, and wind. All these attacks have a wide range, so they need to be dodged precisely.

Attacks like wind tend to limit your movement by a tornado, so keep your distance, or you can lose your health. After a while, Muddy Murder in Final Fantasy 16 will start to use physical attacks such as throwing multiple hands and jumping at you.

Keep dodging its attacks and wait for an opening to perform mighty combos. After you deal a significant amount of damage, it will begin to use multiple spells simultaneously. In this situation, keep your distance because it will give you more time to dodge these attacks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

It will increase its hand size and try to smash you with these oversized hands, so make sure to dodge it. Whenever Muddy Murder uses this attack in FF16, it leaves it open to an attack. Take this opportunity to dodge or leap smash attacks and perform powerful combos and Eikonic strikes.

Keep dodging and attacking it, and you will eventually become victorious.

Rewards

For defeating the Muddy Murder, you will receive 1 Gelatinous Mass, 5200 XP, 95 Ability Points, 12000 Gil, and 30 Renown.