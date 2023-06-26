Midnight Raven is a main story boss in Final Fantasy 16 that Clive and the party encounter towards the very end of The Greatwood forest. To investigate the rumor about Phoenix’s Dominant showing up in a nearby village during Fanning Embers main quest, Clive and Cid decide to journey through this dangerous path to avoid being captured as outlaws.

Midnight Raven is the third and final boss of the mission in FF16 and appears once the party gets ambushed by Benedikta Harmon’s troops. Midnight Raven is an ordinary soldier boss with a high ranking among their peers. He is accompanied by 3 imperial soldiers during this boss battle. This is basically a filler boss for Clive to earn more experience points and allow Benedikta to escape in the meantime.

How to defeat Midnight Raven in Final Fantasy 16

Start the fight by focusing on the imperial soldiers. They are but a fodder to warm you up for the main battle. Use Torgal to keep Midnight Raven occupied in the meantime.

Midnight Raven in FF16 uses a slew of common attacks. He jumps into the air and drives down on Clive with a slashing attack. He also uses dodge to create distance between the players and him. This is followed by a slash or swipe attack by Midnight Raven. Don’t give him a wide berth and keep pressuring him until he is staggered.

Use your Phoenix abilities alternated with melee attacks to deal as much damage as possible. We are looking at upwards of 9000 stagger damage at this point.

Halfway through the fight, a cutscene starts and initiates a Cinematic Clash where players must press the square button repeatedly. This is followed by another QTE which can be completed in the exact same manner.

Midnight Raven in Final Fantasy 16 introduces a new attack at this point called Katon. He summons lightning strikes at various points in the arena. Make sure to move away from the point of impacts or these strikes can do massive HP damage to Clive.

Midnight Raven starts breathing continuous streams of flames from his mouth in the shape of an arc. Use Phoenix Shift to move to his back to avoid this devastating attack. Keep repeating this strategy to finally take down all of Midnight’s Raven HP.

Another cutscene begins at this point where Midnight Raven tries to ambush Clive again. Another QTE sequence ensues three times in a row. Successfully complete it to finally defeat Midnight Raven in Final Fantasy XVI.

Midnight Raven rewards

Successfully defeating Midnight Raven in Final Fantasy XVI earns players spoils of victory including 108 exp points, 90 renown points, 1500 gil, Badge of Might charm (increases attack by 7), 30 Steelsilk and 1 Meteorite.

Defeating Midnight Raven will earn you the “You’re Not the Boss of Me” Trophy as well as Medal of Valor: Midnight Raven. This Medal of Valor is necessary to unlock For The Hoard trophy for 100% completion.