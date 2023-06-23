Final Fantasy 16 Hide, Hideaway Walkthrough

In Final Fantasy 16, Hide, Hideaway is a main quest you can get after fast traveling to the Hideaway. Here, Clive can meet a lot of allies who will help him in his journey. This main quest is very important as you will learn things like upgrading weapons and armor and get to complete side quests.

This walkthrough will help you complete the Hide, Hideaway quest in Final Fantasy XVI to progress in the game and unlock new features.

Final Fantasy 16 Hide, Hideaway quest walkthrough

The quest is in The Hideaway, a safe area where Cid brings you. Here, you can talk to Cid in his chambers, and he will tell you to visit the various NPCs in The Hideaway to find what you are looking for. Once done talking with Cid, you can head to the main hall, where a cutscene will begin.

In this cutscene, you will talk to Goetz, who will send you to talk to the Blacksmith of the Hideaway.

Unlock the Blacksmith

When you talk to the Blackthorne, you will unlock the blacksmith in Final Fantasy XVI. You will be able to upgrade and craft new weapons here. Of course, you’d need to bring the required material to craft what you want for yourself.

In this quest, you must give Continental Rum to the blacksmith, craft a belt for yourself, and exit. Talk to Goetz again. After the cutscene of your conversation with Goetz, you will see collapsed bearer, and you need to talk to the man tending to be the bearer, Curmudgeon. This will take you to Infirmary, where you must talk to Tarja to progress in the quest.

Talk to Charon

The next objective in The Hideaway is to talk to Charon at her stall, directly opposite Tarja’s Infirmary in Final Fantasy 16. After you talk to Charon, Torjal will take your side, and you’d be sent to collect supplies. You need to use The Arete Stone, and you will get your first training in FF16. Complete the first training mission to progress.

Get to the Greatwood

The last objective of the mission is to get to the Greatwood. You can do this by traveling there on foot, but it’s supposed to be done by fast traveling to Greatwood. Once you reach the mission objective in the Greatwood, Hide, Hideaway will end, and Fanning Embers mission will start in Final Fantasy 16.