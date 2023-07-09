Final Fantasy 16 Get Cart Walkthrough

The Get Cart sub-quest in Final Fantasy 16, as the name suggests, will have you search for a lost cart. You’ll do this at the request of two merchant brothers and will need to defeat a bandit ambush while you’re at it.

You will likely face these bandits anyway while completing the Final Fantasy 16 Onward main quest, so it is better to gain some extra rewards. Here is how to complete the Get Cart sub-quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Get Cart in FF16

The Get Cart side quest in FF16 becomes available whilst playing the Onward main quest. During the Onward main quest, you’ll find yourself at the Hideaway. To start this quest, you need to travel

Open your World Map and select fast travel on the Dhalmekian Republic region’s location. Once you arrive there you’ll be notified with an exclamation mark indicating the availability of this side quest.

Investigate the cart

The map attached above shows the location you need to head toward to start the quest. Follow this straight path to find two merchant brothers Jonasz and Cvetko discussing that there is trouble up ahead.

As you close in, they notice you and proclaim that you will be perfect for solving their problem. They tell you that they have been hired by a merchant to retrieve his cart left stranded in the pass up ahead.

The problem is that they believe that there are bandits lying in wait to ambush them once they get near the cart. So, they need your help in taking care of all the bandits. Start following the path ahead and reach the pass. As soon as you get there a group will immediately ambush you.

Defeat the bandits

You’ll need to clear out every bandit in the area to clear this section. You’ll also see a Desert Djinn mini-boss among these bandits.

The Desert Djinn can deal significant damage if you are continually hit with his blows. So be cautious of him while clearing the others. The Precision Dodge will help you greatly in avoiding his attacks.

Your Eikonic abilities like the Phoenix Eikonic and Garuda Eikonic will help you breeze through this encounter quickly allowing you to carry on with the quest.

You also receive the following items as Spoils from defeating the Bandits and the Desert Djinn:

720 EXP

24 Ability Points

500 Gil

15x Steelsilk

Investigate the cart

With the enemies dealt with, you can progress to the next section of the pass. However, your route forward will be blocked by a wooden barricade. Approach it and interact with it to smash through.

Now head straight for a few steps and look to your left to find the merchant’s cart. Approach it and click investigate to determine that it is unable to be moved.

At which point you will be joined by the two merchant brothers. They will thank you for your help in taking care of the bandits and finding the cart. They will then request you to leave.

This will complete the Get Cart quest in Final Fantasy 16 after which you can on completing the objectives of the Onward main quest.

Get Cart rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon completing the Get Cart sub-quest in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll receive the following rewards from the merchant pair: