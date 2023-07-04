Final Fantasy 16 Friend Of The People Walkthrough

Friend of the People in Final Fantasy 16 is a side quest that includes delivering edibles to the Bearers. To become eligible for this side quest, players must play The Dame side quest while progressing in the Righting Wrongs main quest.

To start the Friend of the People side quest, Clive has to visit Mathieu. He is the Oriflamme Official in the Imperial Playing Grounds. These grounds are located in the Northreach area of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque.

Players can find Mathieu on a wooden balcony platform in the courtyard. Talking to him will start the Friend of the People side quest in Final Fantasy 16. These side quests are many and can cause exhaustion among the players. But the stunning rewards for completing these quests are dominant over this exhaustion.

How to complete Friend Of The People in FF16

You must complete three objectives to complete Friend of the People’s side quest. As mentioned earlier, Clive has to visit and deliver eatables (comestibles) to three Bearers scattered across the Imperial Playing Grounds.

You can find the first Bearer outside the fighting area, healing one of the Garrison soldiers. If players visit him first, he will not accept the items, and players have to visit him at the end.

The next Mistreated Bearer is in the laundry area, drying the clothes in Final Fantasy 16. Clive needs to deliver the comestibles to him. Next, a Bearer can be found inside the building around a fireplace. After delivering the comestibles to these two, head back to the first Bearer.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now he will become available to talk. Deliver him the comestibles and move to meet Veil Courtesan. She can be located quickly by following the marker on the screen. Visiting her will conclude the Friend of the People side quest in FF16, rewarding the player with 25 Magicked Ash and 18 EXP points.