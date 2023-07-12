Final Fantasy 16 Evenfall Walkthrough 

The quest of Evenfall in Final Fantasy 16 can be accessed once you have finished the Cloak and Dagger quest.

This quest is about Clive’s friends with whom he wants to reunite with. As he does, he learns the Free Cities are facing great dangers. Now Clive and his friends will work on evacuating the townspeople to safety.

Here is how you can complete the Evenfall quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to start Evenfall in FF16

In order to start the quest of Evenfall in Final Fantasy 16, you need to reach the Free Cities of Kanver. You’ll need to be here following the last quest of Clock and Dagger.

How to complete Evenfall in FF16

This is a combat-intensive quest with a few objectives. We have listed them down below so you can easily complete the Evenfall quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Reach Merchant’s District

Once you are entered the Free Cities of Kanver, you follow the path which leads to the docks. Here, you will confront the first wave of Akashic monsters and Orcs. They need to be defeated to proceed forward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As you kill both of the enemies, a second wave will begin to come in which you will fight Akashic Tognvaldr. His attack pattern is similar to Midnight Raven’s boss, try to dodge his attacks by moving out of the way.

Continue your path and you will encounter another group of enemies. Keep killing these enemies and keep progressing until you observe a big door out there. Open the door to enter inside where you have to battle with Sveithvaldr.

Fight the Sveithvaldr

He is a monster carrying a large axe. If you remember, the attack pattern of Sveithvaldr is the same as the Ironblood attack pattern back in Volcano. Bring down dogs first so you can spend the rest of the time dealing with Sveithvaldr.

Now, make your way on the path and you will see a big door again. Once you enter that door, you will encounter Orcish Warlord miniboss that you have to kill.

Fight the Orcish Warlord

The attack patterns of Orcish Warlord miniboss are the same as you have seen previously in the first half. So, just repeat what you did before.

In the second half of his fight, he will use his attack of Rictus of Horror. In this attack, he will use a laser to shoot in a straight direction and if you get hit, you’ll take a lot of damage. So it’s best to avoid it.

Once you are successful in defeating the miniboss, make your way to the first door. You will get a chest to the right of this place that has The Favor of Light.

Defeat Sleipnir

Next, a cutscene will be played and you will encounter Sleipnir boss. This boss has the ability to use teleportation. So, it will be a bit of a headache trying to chase him around.

Target him always before he uses to teleport and try to avoid his attacks when you’re up close to him. When his hp comes down to 75%, he will use the Cinematic Evasion sequence. He will target you with a line of energy that does intense damage. So, you always want to dodge his shoots at you.

Upon falling below 50% health, Sleipnir will cast Dead Man’s Bier. Move out of the red circles that appear on the ground to avoid taking damage. When the attack ends, Sleipnir stops for a moment to catch his breath. This is the perfect opportunity for players to hit him with as many attacks as possible.

As Sleipnir goes down to 25%, he will begin to unleash more attacks like Creeping Darkness. He unleashes a barrage of dark projectiles that coalesce and then explode. Keep dodging and attacking Sleipnir, and he will eventually be defeated. After Sleipnir is slain, several cutscenes will play and the current main scenario quest will come to an end.

You’ll get the following loot for taking this boss down.

2x Sanguine Insignia

45x Wyrrite

2x Meteorite

5,200 EXP

420 Ability Points

3,500 gil

Go to the hideaway

A cutscene will be played and you need to use fast travel to reach Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16 which will bring the quest of Evenfall to an end.

Evenfall rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, upon the completion of the quest Evenfall, you will get no rewards in Final Fantasy 16.