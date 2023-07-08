Final Fantasy 16 Dying On The Vine Walkthrough

Dying on the Vine is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that you can get by talking to Emile in Righting Wrongs main quest. In the Dying on the Vine side quest, Emile, a field hand on a vineyard, asks for help from Clive to clear the plague of wasps from Master Quinten’s Vineyard as the wasps are preventing the harvest of the Vine.

This Dying on the Vine quest guide will help you complete the quest quickly so you can collect your reward and focus on the main quest.

How to complete Dying on the Vine in FF16

After getting this quest from Emile in the Lostwing, you must complete two objectives. To complete the quest, you must go to the grapevines and defeat the giant wasps flying over the fields. After that, you need to report that to Emile in the Lostwing.

Simply doing so will complete the quest. Below are the objectives to complete the Dying on the Vine side quest in FF16.

Exterminate the pests infesting Gaultand’s Bales

After taking the quest from Emile, go to Gaultand’s Bales. You can get there by traveling to the nearest Obelisk. If you don’t want to fast travel, you can walk to the location marked on the map. Once you get there, you will see a horde of wasps above the Grapevines.

To complete the first objective, you must take out the wasps. You will not have any trouble taking them out in Final Fantasy 16. After taking them out, you can get the following from spoils:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

2x Sharp Fang

4x Bloody Hide

16 EXP

16 Ability Points

128 gil

Speak with Emile in Lostwing

After clearing the wasps from the grapevines, return to the Vineyard in Lostwing and talk to Emile. This will end the Dying on the Vine side quest in FF16.

For completing the Dying on the Vine side quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will receive the following rewards: