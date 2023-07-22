Final Fantasy 16 Dozmare Notorious Mark Hunt

Dozmare Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16 appears on your Hunt Board after you accept the Blacksmith’s Blues side quest. You must defeat it to complete the hunt and get your bounty. Dozmare is a level 28 and B Rank Griffin in FF16, and you can tackle in the same way you tackle other winged beasts.

Since it is a Rank B enemy, you will find its location from the hunt board. But still, we will tell you its exact location and best strategy to defeat this griffin.

Dozmare location in Final Fantasy 16

You can find Dozmare in Sanbreque. Start from the Lostwing Obelisk and head southeast. You must continue towards Caer Norvent River Gate, passing through Norvent Valley. Dozmare can be found inside the castle here.

How to defeat Dozmare in FF16

Dozmare, being a griffin, uses a lot of air attacks, and you have to learn the telltale signs of all of Dozmare’s attacks. Dozmare can use its claws to attack you or freely relocate around the arena. You need to dodge Dozmare’s attacks properly, and you will have ample window to attack it again.

In Final Fantasy 16, Dozmare can also use Wind-based elemental attacks other than the basic physical attacks. Most of these attacks have AoE, and you need to be out of range of these attacks. Several Dozmare’s physical attacks that Dozmare used without flying have long recovery times, and you can use them to land in multiple hits freely without any fear.

Dozmare is not a pretty strong enemy. You can stagger Dozmare with the use of Eikon attacks. Dozmare is quite vulnerable to stagger, and you can stagger it multiple times in FFXVI.

Rewards

For defeating Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16, you will earn 8,500 Gil, 1 Meteorite, 1 Scarletite, and 20 Renown.