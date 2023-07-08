Final Fantasy 16 Do No Harm Walkthrough

Do No Harm side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is available to play during the Bolts From The Blue main quest. In Do No Harm, the Physicker Rodrigue in the Infirmary of the Hideway is worried about the procedure he is about to do for removing a brand.

For this, he will need your help to find Errmonea, which he will use to prepare a remedy. To start the Do No Harm side quest in Final Fantasy 16, you must arrive in the Hideaway Infirmary and talk to Rodrigue.

How to complete Do No Harm in FF16

You must find the errmonea herbs to complete the Do No Harm quest in Final Fantasy 16. Below you will find all the objectives and details about completing them.

Gather errmonea near Amber

You have to fast travel to the Hawk’s Cry Cliff and get to the north to reach Amber by following the marker. There you will find the herbs. But first, you have to clear out some Riled Raptors and Agitaed Hornets in Final Fantasy 16.

Defeat all of them and then collect the herbs from the ground marked. You don’t have to worry about the location you need to get to as it will be marked on the map and you just have to travel there.

Deliver the herbs to Rodrigue in the Hideaway’s Infirmary

After you have collected an ample amount of errmonea, head back to the Hideaway and deliver the errmonea to Rodrigue in the Infirmary. Rodrigue will use it to prepare the remedy, ending the Do No Harm Quest in FF16.

By completing the Do No Harm side quest, you will receive the following rewards:

40x Sharp Fang

40x Steelsilk

200 EXP

15 Renown

This is all you need to know about the Do No Harm side quest in Final Fantasy XVI.