Final Fantasy 16 Cut From The Cloth Walkthrough

Side quests in Final Fantasy 16 often have troubled situations, and so it is in the Cut from the Cloth side quest in the Hideaway, which you can play during the “After The Storm” main quest. In Cut from the Cloth, Hortense, a garment merchant and a mender in Hideaway, asks for help from Clive to retrieve the two bolts of linen clothes from the draper after it has been delayed.

We have prepared this guide to help you quickly complete the Cut from the Cloth side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Cut from the Cloth in FF16

To complete this quest, you have to complete four different objectives. These objectives will involve visiting the Draper and returning the cloth to Hortense. Below are all the objectives and details about completing them in Final Fantasy 16.

Visit the draper in Northreach

You must reach the draper in the Nortbeach market for the first objective. Here you will learn about the possible bandit attack on the Caravan. She will inform you that the clothes haven’t arrived yet and that there might be a possible bandit attack on the arriving caravan.

Search the road for the missing caravan

Now, you have to follow the marker, which will lead you to the location of the caravan. You will find two people quarreling after the caravan wagon got broken.

It turns out one of the persons is a bandit, as he calls for a person named Killer in Final Fantasy 16 to attack him.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Defeat “Killer”

Killing him is not difficult, as you just need to avoid his critical attacks and pull out blows of your own. When you kill him, here is what you will get from the spoils:

10x Steelsilk

1x Black Blood

35 EXP

60 Ability Points

260 gil

Deliver the cloth to Hortense

Now, you have to get back to the Draper and collect the bolts of clothes. Returning these clothes to the Hideaway and handing them to Hortense will complete the quest. The following are the rewards that you will get for completing Cuts from the Cloth side quest in Final Fantasy 16: