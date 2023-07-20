Final Fantasy 16 consists of several materials that can be used to craft unique weapons. Being an outlaw, you must have a weapon capable of dealing maximum damage to the elite enemies you face during your adventure.

One such weapon is the Excalibur sword. The crafting material used to craft the Excalibur weapon is Bomb Ember. It is one of the rarest kinds of material found in FF16 and finding it can be a challenging task.

This is where our guide comes to your aid as today we will be locating the Bomb Ember crafting material in Final Fantasy 16.

How to get Bomb Ember in Final Fantasy 16

To acquire the Bomb Ember material in Final Fantasy 16, you must venture your way to the Hideway and take part in a side quest called “Weird Science”. You can start this quest when progressing through the main story quest “Out of the Shadow.”

The side quest sees you helping a character known as Engineer Owain with his invention by returning bomb ash samples to him.

However, to do so, you must go through the Notorious Mark Bomb King who is arguably one of the trickiest enemies to defeat in FF16. As you defeat the Bomb King, you will receive 1x Bomb Ember as a reward.

How to use Bomb Ember in FF16

There is only one main use of the Bomb Ember and that is to craft yourself the Excalibur sword in Final Fantasy 16. Similar to a few other weapons in the game, this is a non-reinforced weapon, and crafting this weapon requires you to collect 300x Wyrrite, 1x Grimalkin Hide, 1x Bomb Ember, and 1x Scarletite.

This weapon is a mighty sword that is capable of slashing any elite enemy with ease. However, you must first unlock the Excalibur weapon by completing the Blacksmith’s Blues II side quest.

You can take part in this quest during the Out of the Shadow quest once you have helped Mid with her project.