Final Fantasy 16 The Masterless Marauder, Behemoth King Notorious Mark Hunt

In Final Fantasy 16, you will face the Behemoth King during the Masterless Marauder hunt. The appearance of Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16 is a mixture of a monstrous leopard and a bull with massive horns at his head and back, releasing electrical energy.

He also has massive claws and a big tail. The Behemoth King is a Rank S enemy with a level of 47. He is one of the most vital Notorious Marks. Before this hunting expedition, you must have completed the “Back to their Origin” main quest and the “Nobody’s Tool” side quest in FF16.

Behemoth King location in Final Fantasy 16

You can find the Behemoth King in the region north of Vidargraes in the Kingdom of Waloed. He will be roaming around the fields. All you need to do is approach him to start the fight. The map shows the exact location where you can find the Behemoth King.

How to defeat the Behemoth King in FF16

The size of Behemoth King is massive, but still, he is quick to move around. He uses an attack called Four Horseman, in which he strikes four giant fireballs at the ground in the highlighted area. This attack has a big effective radius, so you should watch out for that.

The Behemoth King strikes through his claws and spins his tail at you. He sometimes runs straight toward your head-on, bouncing you off at a distance. Stay focused on his movements and avoid them. The deadliest of Behemoth King attacks in Final Fantasy 16 is the Maelstrom, in which he will summon one massive attack with a huge radius.

If you are in range, you will take a massive blow. Another of his attacks is the Reign of Fire, in which he rains comets of fire everywhere in the arena. This attack also has an AoE, so avoid this.

The best chance to strike him will be when his will gets broken, causing him to get idle. Take this chance to strike him with the best of your attacks continuously. If you do it right, you will finish Behemoth King quickly in FF16.

Rewards

You will get the following rewards for defeating the Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16.