Final Fantasy 16 Bad Blood Walkthrough

While progressing through the Cloak and Dagger main quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the Bad Blood side quest. In this side quest, a Republican soldier will ask for Clive’s help to kill all the Akashic enemies in his camp so that they will not hurt anybody.

To find that soldier, you need to head toward the Tabor. You will find the soldier on the way, and talking to him will start the Bad Blood quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the Bad Blood in FF16

After getting a quest, a cutscene will play. Once the cutscene is over, you can proceed with your quest’s first objective, slaying the Akashic. You can find them at the location marked on the map. Simply head to the location and take them out to move towards the next objective, searching for survivors.

Now you need to look for any remaining survivors. You will hear a voice. Come across it and talk to him. In another cutscene, you will see that the survivor will challenge Clive for a dual in Final Fantasy 16. It is up to you to go for it or not.

If you go for the fight, the survivor will break down immediately before the fight due to his wounds, and Clive will spare him. He will threaten you with a vengeance if you choose to spare him. This will complete the Bad Blood quest in FF16, and you will get 25 Renown for Patron items, 1 Meteorite, 100 Magicked Ash, and 900 EXP as a reward.

This is everything that you need to know about this quest in Final Fantasy 16.