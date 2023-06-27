Final Fantasy 16 Back In The Day Walkthrough 

The Back in the Day quest is done as part of another quest in Final Fantasy 16. You will get it while playing the Holding On quest in FF16.

In this quest, the Mayor of Eastpool will ask Clive to meet up with an elderly Bearer. He is a former servant of Clive’s father, the Archduke Elwin.

This is a short and easy-to-do quest. Plus you’ll get some rewards at the end as well. Here is how to do the Back in the Day quest in the game.

How to complete Back in the Day in FF16

This quest has a few objectives which we have explained below. You can follow them to complete the quest:

Look for the old man

The quest starts when you talk to the mayor of Eastpool during the Holding On quest. He’ll task you with meeting a Bearer. This is will be an old man you’ll find near the well. Follow the quest marker which will lead you to him.

Speak with the villagers

Interact with the villagers and ask them about the Bearer. Then, make your way to the stables and find Patrick. Talk to him. Now, you need to follow the marker again and it will lead you across the bridge.

Slay the slavering beasts

You’ll find the Bearer here but as you approach him, some enemies will show up. These are easy to take out so slay them and do what you do best.

This will be the last objective for the Back in the Day quest in Final Fantasy 16. You will get the following items after you take them out:

2x Sharp Fang

2x Steelsilk

16 EXP

8x Ability Points

56 gil

Back in the Day Rewards In Final Fantasy 16

When you have killed all the enemies, a cut scene will play out. Watch it and the quest will be done after it. You will be rewarded with the following items: