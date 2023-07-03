Final Fantasy 16 A Place For Everyone Walkthrough

Many friendly NPC characters offer side quests of various forms to explore the world. One such side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is “A Place for Everyone.” This quest gives Clive a break from his tiresome warrior life. It is similar to “A Food for Thought” quest in which you had to serve soup to customers.

But in this mission, the Kitchen Head requires Clive’s waiter skills, and you have to deliver food to the residents of the Cid’s Hideaway who are not sitting there. This side quest is essential for Clive to know about the other residents of Hideaway in FF16.

How to complete A Place for Everyone in FF16

You must progress in The Hunter and the Haunted main quest to get this quest. It will be available when you come to the Hideaway in the “Speak to Charon” objective.

To start the mission, enter the Hideaway and find the Kitchen Head, Kenneth, in The Ale Hall. He will be standing behind the bar waiting for help. Talk to him, and he will assign you a quest to deliver The Hearty Meal to three Hideaway residents far from The Ale Hall. He will tell you their locations. The meal can be delivered in any order.

Deliver a meal to a resident in the bunks

To deliver the food in the bunks, exit from the main entrance of The Ale Hall and head towards the northeast. Move forward to The Farrows, and on the left, there are The Bunks for Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16. There is a man named Almoner who is attending a patient. Interact with him to deliver him The Hearty Meal, and he will thank you.

Deliver a meal to a resident near the entrance

The other person is near the entrance. Return to The Great Hall and go towards the entrance in the south. You will find a chocobokeeper attending a sitting Chocobo in FF16. Interact with her and deliver her Hearty Meal in Final Fantasy 16. She will thank you and tell you about Chocobo keeping.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Deliver a meal to a resident guarding the cell

Then to deliver to Gaoler, you need to go to The Cells. Return to The Great Hall and head towards the east. Find Gaoler in the Cells and interact with him to deliver The Hearty Meal to him. He will thank you and tell you about his work nature and how it feels like locking them up to save others.

After the conversation ends, return to The Ale Hall and talk to Kenneth. He will thank you and reward your effort with Gil Bug and a tradeable item for Gil. This completes A Place for Everyone side quest in Final Fantasy 16, and you will get 20 XP and 100 Ability Points.