Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Quickenings Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about Quickenings, Concurrences, and Mist Charges in the game.
Quickenings in Zodiac Age are combos that need Mist Charges of one or more party members. You can combine different Quickenings to launch a devastating attack called Concurrence.
However, the system is fairly complicated & requires a good understanding of the system. In this Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Quickenings Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about Quickenings, Mist Charges, & Concurrences.
Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Quickenings
To acquire Quickenings, you must unlock Quickenings Panels on the License Boards. Each character in the game can only unlock three Quickenings Panels in total.
A License Board, on the other hand, contains four QPs. Unlocking a QP earns a character a Level 1 Quickening.
Unlocking two QPs earns the character a Level 2 Quickening & an additional Mist Charge.
Finally, unlocking two QPs earns the character a Level 3 Quickening & one more Mist Charge. Moreover, do note that Level 1 Quickenings require 1 Mist Charge so on and so forth.
Understanding & Using Quickenings
After the initial attack, you’ll see three lines of text at the bottom of the screen – one line representing one character. These lines will randomly cycle & present four possible results.
The lines will display a character’s Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3 Quickenings or the word Mist Charge. If the lines are white, you should be able to activate the attack by pressing the button appearing next to the name.
If all the lines are grey, press the R2 button to start the shuffle once again. Within the allotted period i.e. 4 seconds, you’re free to land as many attacks as possible in order to land a Concurrence that is a devastating attack that deals massive amount of damage. It’s paramount that you land a Concurrence in order to maximize your damage potential.
Acquiring Mist Charges
Here is the list of powers of each character:
Vaan
- Red Spiral
- White Whorl
- Pyroclasm
Balthier
- Fires of War
- Tides of Fate
- Element of Treachery
Fran
- Feral Strike
- Whip Kick
- Shatterheart
Basch
- Fulminating Darkness
- Ruin Impudent
- Flame Purge
Ashe
- Northswain’s Glow
- Heaven’s Wrath
- Maelstrom’s Bolt
Penelo
- Intercession
- Evanescence
- Resplendence
And after knowing the power of each character, now you can activate these by a bar called mist gauge and that is build up by quickenings.
You will be able to chain quickenings, follow them up on each other, and this will make mist gauge bar grow even quicker.
As mentioned earlier, in order to use Quickenings, you need to have Mist Charges.
For instance, if you start a battle with three Mist Charges & use a Level 3 Quickening, you won’t have any additional Mist Charges for additional Quickenings.
However, your party members should easily be able to use their Quickenings if they have some Mist Charges. This is not all!
During the course of rotations, you should be able to see Mist Charge in one of the line.
During this instance, press the corresponding button to replenish your Mist Charges completely, allowing you to use your Quickenings once again. With a little luck, you should get Mist Charge command multiple times – allowing you to continue your combo without any issues.
How to Trigger Concurrences?
As mentioned earlier, concurrences occur at the end of a Quickening after certain conditions have been met.
These conditions are basically the number of Quickenings used in one rotation.
For instance, the weakest Concurrence in the game requires your party to land three Level 1 Quickenings. One important thing to note here is that the damage dealt by a Concurrence is non-elemental and can only be avoided by enemies who have a large physical damage immunity.
In this section of the guide, I’ve detailed some of the Concurrences & their requirements:
Black Hole
Power: 253
4 Level-1 Quickenings, 4 Level-2 Quickenings & 4 Level-3 Quickenings
Luminescence
Power: 215
3 Level-1 Quickenings, 3 Level-2 Quickenings & 3 Level-3 Quickenings
Whiteout
Power: 205
4 Level-3 Quickenings
Ark Blast
Power: 175
2 Level-1 Quickenings, 2 Level-2 Quickenings & 2 Level-3 Quickenings
Windburst
Power: 155
4 Level-2 Quickenings
Torrent
Power: 130
2 Level-1 Quickenings & 2 Level-2 Quickenings
Cataclysm
Power: 110
6 Level-1 Quickenings
Inferno
Power: 90
3 Level-1 Quickenings