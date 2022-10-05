FUT coins are the main currency that drives every FIFA game. These coins are used to purchase packs, player cards and more. If you are low on cash, this guide will explain how you can easily and quickly earn a lot of FUT coins in FIFA 23.

How to get FUT coins fast in FIFA 23

There are few ways that can help you get FUT coins fast in FIFA 23. This section of the guide has all the methods which can help your coins. Some of them might be relatively easy but all of them will help you get coins.

Increase your playing time

If you want to easily get Coins, you need to play the game. You will be rewarded with Coins every time you win at the end of each match, and these can really add up over time.

With each Season Progress and Milestone achieved, you receive Coin Boosts that increase your Coin earning.

Play squad battles and division rivals

Playing lots of Squad Battles and Division Rivals games regularly is one of the easiest ways to earn coins in FUT. If you win or lose matches every week, you’ll get points, which you can use to reach different reward tiers.

Your rewards will get better as you rise through the ranks. It’s up to you whether you want Coins, Packs, or both.

Use the transfer market wisely

In addition to improving your team, the Transfer Market is a great place to earn Coins by trading players. The Transfer Market sometimes sells players for a lot less than their value. Don’t be afraid to place a bid if the auction is closing. Once you have the player, you can sell it for a huge profit.

If you are worried about missing out on such deals, you can use the EA companion app on your phone anywhere to keep an eye out on the transfers.

Sell unwanted players

You can usually get a better price by selling cards you don’t need if you’re active in Squad Building Challenges.

Ideally, you’d want to have highly rated or meta players on your team, but you can sell them for coins. Make sure you keep an eye on third-party websites to see what players sell for.

Players with low values, such as Bronzes and Silvers, can have a significant impact on the value of Players on the Transfer Market, regardless of whether you plan to complete them yourself or not.

It can sometimes be worthwhile to hold on to rare cards and flip them for profit when the right time comes.

Complete Squad Building Challenges

Squad Building challenges are also another amazing way to earn FUT coins by doing really simple tasks. You might have to discard some players from your collection or invest some coins to complete a challenge but the end reward always makes up for that with a hefty profit.