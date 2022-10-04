Understanding FIFA 23 Pack Weight: Odds For 75+, 82+, 84+, 88+ OVR

When playing FIFA 23, packs make a huge difference for players. They come in various categories, some of which are; Gold, Rare, and Mega each with different odds. This guide will walk you through every pack available in FIFA 23 and their drop rates to give you an idea of the chances of acquiring players according to their ratings.

These player packs grant users some of the most competent top-tier players but knowing the odds of pulling these cards helps a lot, especially in terms of managing your time and expectation for a pack.

FIFA 23 player pack drop rates

As soon as players get their hands on any kind of pack in FIFA 23, they’re praying to pull out the best-rated card that will turn their world around.

You always want to invest your coin and efforts in the pack where you know it’ll give you back double the amount in the form of a player that will complete your ultimate team.

Players can participate in FUT Division Rivals, Squad Battles FUT Draft, SBCs, Weekend League, or get packs through Seasonal Rewards.

Below is the list of packs players will acquire throughout their journey in FIFA 23 and the chances of pulling different cards from them.

Odds of Gold Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 7.7% Gold 83+ OVR Player 3.5%

Odds of Premium Gold Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 26% Gold 84+ OVR Player 7.3%

Odds of Premium Gold Preview Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 26% Gold 84+ OVR Player 7.2%

Odds of Premium Gold Players Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 51% Gold 86+ OVR Player 4.2%

Odds of Rare Players Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 95% Gold 88+ OVR Player 6.6%

Odds of Rare Gold Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 58% Gold 86+ OVR Player 4.3%

Odds of FIFA 23 Mega Pack

Card Ratings Drop Rate Gold 75+ OVR Player 100% Gold 82+ OVR Player 79% Gold 87+ OVR Player 6.6%

Odds of Rare Mega Pack