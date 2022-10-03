Best LW In FIFA 23 (TOP 10)

A left winger (LW) works to support the attack of the tea from the left wing during the match. Just like any other position, you will want to have the best LW at your side in FIFA 23.

While choosing a LW player one needs to keep few attributes on his mind, such as the pace, dribbling, shooting, and crossing. An LW must have good movements on the field. If you’ve been worried how to choose one, here is a list for you on TOP 10 LW in FIFA 23.

List of best LW Players in FIFA 23

NAME CLUB OVERALL Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 89 Sadio Mané Bayern Munich 89 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain 89 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 86 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 86 Raheem Sterling Chelsea FC 86 Phil Foden Manchester City 85 Yannick Carrasco Atlético Madrid 85 Filip Kostić Juventus 85 Rafael Leão AC Milan 84

Heung-Min Son

The 30 years Korean National Heung-Min Son has an overall rating of 89. He is currently playing as an LW for Tottenham Hotspur.

When it comes to his attacking abilities no one can match him in this position. The FIFA 23 card boasts of Heung-Min Son are shooting 89, dribbling 86, pace 88, and passing 82 not to forget the vital 5-star weak foot.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has an overall rating of 87 and the overall potential is 87 as well. He is one of the best LW this season. The and his position is LW. The 26 years old English player Raheem Sterling plays for Manchester City in the ECL.

Raheem is a Right-footed player whereas he possesses a work-rates of High/Med. When it comes to the card boosts Raheem has Pace 90, Dribbling 86, Shooting 80 and Passing 78.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr is considered to be one of the most fan-favorite players in the history of football. The Brazilian footballer plays as an LW for Paris Saint Germain in the recent French Ligue. He joined Saints in 2017 and has a contract till 2025.

He possess a rare Gold card in the new FIFA 23. Having an Overall rating of 89, he is one of the best choices for this position. The FIFA 23 card boasts of Neymar shooting 83 , Dribbling 93, Pace 87, and Passing 85. Neymar can be a great pick for your team with these stats.

Vinicius Jr

Vinicuis Jr was signed by Real Madrid while paying a huge sum of €45 million. But the deal was worth it as Vicinius nurtured to become one of the best LW today.

The 17-year-old Brazilian player possesses a lot of special on-field abilities with an Overall Rating of 84. With his 5-star skills, and the boosts such as Sprint Speed 95, and top-notch dribbling skills, he has scored a lot of goals and continues to impress the team coaches.

Phil Foeden

Without a doubt, Phil Foden is the best footballer to come out of the Manchester City academy. With an Overall rating of 85, he is already a star at the age of 21. He’s one of the finest international players and a very fit choice for the LW position.

He’s always active on the field, as one can see him making his way out of the defense of other teams and crossing between the spaces. He has incredible Dribbling skills in FIFA 23.