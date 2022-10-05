Best CDM In FIFA 23 (Top 10)

CDMs are the most critical players in FIFA 23 regarding defense. They help other defenders and ensure you have a strong defense that doesn’t let opponents take away the ball. As you know the importance of defense in a match now, it’s time to tell you about some of the best CDMs you can find in FIFA 23.

Best CDM in FIFA 23

The Center Defensive Midfielders will ensure you have a strong line of defense that the opponent’s team will not find easy to breach.

In the table below, we have mentioned the top 10 CDMs in FIFA 23.

# Name Club Rating 1 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 89 2 Casemiro Manchester United 89 3 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 89 4 Fabinho Liverpool 87 5 Rodri Manchester City 87 6 Marcelo Brozovic Inter Milan 86 7 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 85 8 Declan Rice West Ham 84 9 Franck Yannick Kessie Barcelona 84 10 Sandro Tonali AC Milan 84

Joshua Kimmich has finally reached the top spot in best CDMs ratings. He has improved his passing skill, that together with his defense skill, make him a great CDM.

The second top spot of central defensive midfielders is taken by Casemiro, who jumped around 5 places to take this position in FIFA 23. He has worked on his defense skill like interceptions.

After that, we have N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, who drop down to the third spot in the best CDMs ranking. However, his overall rating is still 89, but his pace, passing, and dribbling skill are not as before.

Because of a drop in the skills mentioned above, his ranking dropped, but still, he is an incredible player to have in your defense line as a CDM.

Fabinho takes the fourth spot in the central midfielder ranking from Liverpool. He progressed a lot to get to this position. His skills like pace and defense get a significant boost this year, which are core skills for a CDM.

Now he has an overall rating of 87 and looking to improve it further. Rodri is another great CDM from Manchester City who significantly improved his ranking.

He worked on all his skills and improved them except the pace, which helped him get to the fifth position in the ranking.