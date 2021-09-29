There’s a single rule of thumb for dominating FIFA 22; your defense should be as strong as your offense. Scoring five back-to-back goals seems fascinating enough, but not if the scorecard reads 5-5. In this FIFA 22 Best Young Defenders Guide, we’ll be talking about some of the best young defenders you can have in your team in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Best Young Defenders

Below, we’ve put together 20 best Young Defenders that you can have in your team and craft one of the best defenses in the game. They’ll be making sure that the opponent attackers don’t get the satisfaction of breaking through your defense and scoring a goal.

The following information is present in the table:

Name

Age

Club

Position (PO)

Overall Rating (OVR)

Potential (POT)

Market Value (VA)

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Theo Hernández 23 Milan LB 84 90 62.5m Alphonso Davies 20 FC Bayern Munchen LB, LM 82 89 57m Achraf Hakimi 22 Paris Saint-Germain RB, RWB 85 88 69.5m Nuno Mendes 19 Sporting CP LWB, LB, LM 78 88 29m Pedro Porro 21 Manchester City RWB, RM 80 87 40.5m Reece James 21 Chelsea RWB, RB 81 86 37m Sergiño Dest 20 FC Barcelona RB, RM 76 85 15.5m Rúben Vinagre 22 Wolverhampton Wanderers LWB, LB 75 85 12m Jayden Bogle 20 Sheffield United RWB, RB 74 85 9m Devyne Rensch 18 Ajax RB 73 85 7m Luca Netz 18 Borussia M’gladbach LB, LM 68 85 2.9m Jeremie Frimpong 20 Bayer 04 Leverkusen RB, RWB 73 84 9m Dodo 22 Shakhtar Donetsk RB 73 84 6.5m Rayan Aït Nouri 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers LWB, LB 73 84 6.5m Japhet Tanganga 22 Tottenham Hotspur RB, CB, LB 74 84 9m Tariq Lamptey 20 Brighton & Hove Albion RWB, RB 74 84 9m Max Aarons 21 Norwich City RB 75 83 12m Valentine Barco 16 Boca Juniors LB 63 83 1.5m Neco Williams 20 Liverpool RB 68 82 3.3m Alex Balde 17 FC Barcelona LB, LM 66 82 2m

Beginning for the very top, Theo Hernandez is one of the best, if not the best, defender you can have in your team. At the same time, he’s also one of the most expensive players on the list. No one knows how to dribble better than Theo in FIFA 22.

If you don’t have an extra 100 million lying around, but you still require a respectable defender, then Alex Balde will do the trick for you. He’s not the best one in the game but has sufficient skill set at hand to keep your defense up.

Moving on to the Right Backs, the best value to money player that you can find is Max Aarons. Also, he’s the quickest right back in the Premier League at the moment.

Talking of speed, another quick player that we have on the list is Jeremie Frimpong. His shooting skills are not that great, but he makes up for them with his astounding overall rating of 73.

Lastly, the guide cannot be complete without having a player from Chelsea. Reece James is the best-suited defender for the Career Mode. However, he won’t be as quick in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode as in the Career Mode. Furthermore, his 86 potential only gets better with time.

If you’re spending over 30 million for a player, then having Reece James in your team won’t disappoint you.