There’s a single rule of thumb for dominating FIFA 22; your defense should be as strong as your offense. Scoring five back-to-back goals seems fascinating enough, but not if the scorecard reads 5-5. In this FIFA 22 Best Young Defenders Guide, we’ll be talking about some of the best young defenders you can have in your team in FIFA 22.
FIFA 22 Best Young Defenders
Below, we’ve put together 20 best Young Defenders that you can have in your team and craft one of the best defenses in the game. They’ll be making sure that the opponent attackers don’t get the satisfaction of breaking through your defense and scoring a goal.
The following information is present in the table:
- Name
- Age
- Club
- Position (PO)
- Overall Rating (OVR)
- Potential (POT)
- Market Value (VA)
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|Theo Hernández
|23
|Milan
|LB
|84
|90
|62.5m
|Alphonso Davies
|20
|FC Bayern Munchen
|LB, LM
|82
|89
|57m
|Achraf Hakimi
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|RB, RWB
|85
|88
|69.5m
|Nuno Mendes
|19
|Sporting CP
|LWB, LB, LM
|78
|88
|29m
|Pedro Porro
|21
|Manchester City
|RWB, RM
|80
|87
|40.5m
|Reece James
|21
|Chelsea
|RWB, RB
|81
|86
|37m
|Sergiño Dest
|20
|FC Barcelona
|RB, RM
|76
|85
|15.5m
|Rúben Vinagre
|22
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|LWB, LB
|75
|85
|12m
|Jayden Bogle
|20
|Sheffield United
|RWB, RB
|74
|85
|9m
|Devyne Rensch
|18
|Ajax
|RB
|73
|85
|7m
|Luca Netz
|18
|Borussia M’gladbach
|LB, LM
|68
|85
|2.9m
|Jeremie Frimpong
|20
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|RB, RWB
|73
|84
|9m
|Dodo
|22
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|RB
|73
|84
|6.5m
|Rayan Aït Nouri
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|LWB, LB
|73
|84
|6.5m
|Japhet Tanganga
|22
|Tottenham Hotspur
|RB, CB, LB
|74
|84
|9m
|Tariq Lamptey
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|RWB, RB
|74
|84
|9m
|Max Aarons
|21
|Norwich City
|RB
|75
|83
|12m
|Valentine Barco
|16
|Boca Juniors
|LB
|63
|83
|1.5m
|Neco Williams
|20
|Liverpool
|RB
|68
|82
|3.3m
|Alex Balde
|17
|FC Barcelona
|LB, LM
|66
|82
|2m
Beginning for the very top, Theo Hernandez is one of the best, if not the best, defender you can have in your team. At the same time, he’s also one of the most expensive players on the list. No one knows how to dribble better than Theo in FIFA 22.
If you don’t have an extra 100 million lying around, but you still require a respectable defender, then Alex Balde will do the trick for you. He’s not the best one in the game but has sufficient skill set at hand to keep your defense up.
Moving on to the Right Backs, the best value to money player that you can find is Max Aarons. Also, he’s the quickest right back in the Premier League at the moment.
Talking of speed, another quick player that we have on the list is Jeremie Frimpong. His shooting skills are not that great, but he makes up for them with his astounding overall rating of 73.
Lastly, the guide cannot be complete without having a player from Chelsea. Reece James is the best-suited defender for the Career Mode. However, he won’t be as quick in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode as in the Career Mode. Furthermore, his 86 potential only gets better with time.
If you’re spending over 30 million for a player, then having Reece James in your team won’t disappoint you.