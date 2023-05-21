FIFA 21 Best Strikers Guide

Conquering the play-field in FIFA 21 requires that you have the best strikers on your team. In this list for FIFA 21 Best Strikers, we’ll be showing you the wide array of options you have to enhance your end-game.

In a Striker, besides focusing on ‘Finishing’ and ‘Long Shots,’ you should also keep an eye out for aspects such as ‘Ball Control’ and ‘Short Passing.’

‘Acceleration’ and ‘Sprint Speed’ will help you to get behind on defenses. Alternatively, you could use Heading and Strength to force your way through the enemy’s wall of defense.

By utilizing Chemistry Styles, you can add 90 points to your player’s attributes depending on the style you choose.

FIFA 21 Best Strikers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 92 2 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 91 3 Kylian Mbappe PSG 91 4 Sergio Aguero Man City 89 5 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 88 6 Ciro Immobile Lazio 87 7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 87 8 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 87 9 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 87 10 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 86 11 Romelu Lukaku Inter 85 12 Timo Werner Chelsea 85 13 Mauro Icardi PSG 85 14 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 84 15 Iago Aspas RC Celta 84 16 Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 84 17 Raul Jimenez Wolves 84 18 Anthony Martial Manchester United 84 19 Lautaro Martínez Inter 84 20 Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 83

Best Centre Forwards

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 89 2 Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio 88 3 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 87 4 Memphis Depay Lyon 85 5 Dries Mertens Napoli 85 6 Josip Ilicic Atalanta 84 7 Dusan Tadic Ajax 83 8 Franck Ribery Bayern Munich 81 9 Joaquin Correa Lazio 81 10 Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 81 11 Ricardo Goulart Hebei China Fortune F.C. 80 12 Joao Pedro Cagliari 79 13 Milot Rashica Wolfsburg 79 14 Kevin-Prince Boateng Fiorentina 78 15 Felipe Caicedo Lazio 78 16 Federico Chiesa Fiorentina 78 17 Joshua King AFC Bournemouth 77 18 Iago Falque Genoa 77 19 Simone Verdi Torino 77

There isn’t much of a difference between a Centre Forward and a Striker.

They both keep an equal focus on attempting to make a score. They dribble past opponents and always make sure they are open for passes.

Their proficiency allows them to take a shot from any angle using effective co-ordination with their team.