FIFA 20 Chemistry Styles Guide – Chemistry Style Buffs, Attack, Defense, Goalkeeper

In FIFA 20, you might have noticed this Chemistry Style buff. It might not be required if you are a normal player but if you’re a hardcore fan you definitely require this to get the most out of your game. This Chemistry Styles Guide will help you find out the buffs provided by all the Chemistry Styles in FIFA 20.

FIFA 20 Chemistry Styles

These buffs are necessary to master your Ultimate Team Squad. You just need to apply these styles to your players and they will get buffs depending upon the chemistry style you apply.

These buffs can provide you with an increase in physicality or make your pacey wingers faster or just the defending ability of your center-backs. Before you apply these to your player you will see that the values of these buffs can be upgraded.

A higher Chemistry Level means higher the boost will be. Following are all the Chemistry Styles from FIFA 20.

Defense

Sentinel Defending: 3, Physical: 3 Guardian Dribbling: 3, Defending: 3 Gladiator Shooting: 3, Defending: 3 Backbone Passing: 2, Defending: 2, Physical: 2 Shadow Pace: 3, Defending: 3 Anchor Pace: 2, Defending: 2, Physical:2

Attack

Sniper Shooting: 3, Dribbling: 3 Deadeye Shooting: 3, Passing: 3 Hawk Pace: 2, Shooting: 2, Physical: 2 Hunter Pace: 3, Shooting: 3 Marksman Shooting: 2, Dribbling: 2, Physical: 2 Finisher Shooting: 3, Physical: 3

Midfield

Maestro Shooting: 2, Passing: 2, dribbling: 2 Catalyst Pace: 3, Passing: 3 Powerhouse Passing: 3, defending: 3 Artist Passing: 3, Dribbling: 3 Engine Pace: 2, Passing: 2, Dribbling: 2 Architect Passing: 3, Physical: 3

Goalkeeper

Wall Diving: 2, Handling: 2, Kicking: 2 Cat Reflexes: 2, Speed: 2, Positioning: 2 Shield Kicking: 2, Reflexes: 2, Speed: 2 Glove Diving: 2, Handling: 2, Positioning: 2

These are all the Chemistry Styles in FIFA 20. If you’ve anything else to add, let us know!