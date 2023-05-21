FIFA 18 Squad Battles Guide – How to Play, Rank Rewards, Tips

Squad Battles is a new feature introduced in FIFA 18. Because of this, there will be many players who will have no idea what to do with it and how it works. This FIFA 18 Squad Battles Guide explains all of the basics and inner workings of the Squad Battles so you can get started with playing it. The rewards for placing are also listed so you know exactly what it is you are fighting for!

FIFA 18 Squad Battles Guide

FIFA 18 Squad Battles

Every day you will get four new squads that will be selected from the Ultimate Team. Real players create the squads and you will be facing them in the new mode. There are rankings where players from all over the world can compete with one another to see how good they are.

If you go to the ‘Your Rank’ tab, you will be able to see how many points you require to ascend or descend a tier in placements. Ranking up will require you to grind, as you will be up against the world. It is also worthwhile to remember that games in this mode are different and a little more difficult than the other modes.

When you play a match, you will see your progress at the end of the game. Points will be awarded for match completion, result, skill bonuses, goals, and difficulty.

FIFA 18 Squad Battles Rewards

Rank 1 – 100,000 Coins, 2 Ultimate Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs

– 100,000 Coins, 2 Ultimate Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs Rank 2 – 10 – 87,500 Coins, 1 Ultimate Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs

– 87,500 Coins, 1 Ultimate Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs Rank 11 – 20 – 75,000 Coins, 2 Rare Players Packs, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Packs

– 75,000 Coins, 2 Rare Players Packs, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Packs Rank 21 – 50 – 65,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Mega Packs

– 65,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Mega Packs Rank 51 – 100 – 65,000 Coins, 2 Mega Packs, 1 Rare Players Pack

Elite 1 – 39,800 Coins, 2 Mega Packs

– 39,800 Coins, 2 Mega Packs Elite 2 – 25,200 Coins, 2 Mega Packs

– 25,200 Coins, 2 Mega Packs Elite 3 – 20,800 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold 1 – 12,400 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 12,400 Coins

– 12,400 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 12,400 Coins Gold 2 – 13,000 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

– 13,000 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Gold 3 – 12,000 Coins, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Silver 1 – 10,900 Coins, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 1 Gold Pack

– 10,900 Coins, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 1 Gold Pack Silver 2 – 4,850 Coins, 2 Gold Packs, 1 Premium Gold Pack

– 4,850 Coins, 2 Gold Packs, 1 Premium Gold Pack Silver 3 – 2,000 Coins, 2 Gold Packs

Bronze 1 – 1,150 Coins, 1 Silver Pack, 1 Gold Pack

– 1,150 Coins, 1 Silver Pack, 1 Gold Pack Bronze 2 – 1 Ultimate Loan Player Reward Pack

– 1 Ultimate Loan Player Reward Pack Bronze 3 – 2 Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

That is all we have for our FIFA 18 Squad Battles Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!