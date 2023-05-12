How to Evolve FarFetch’d into SirFetch’d in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Sirfetch’d is an evolution of the Pokemon Farfetch’d in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Farfetch’d is one of the oldest Pokemon developed by Game Freak, and Sirfetch’d is the first evolution that the Pokemon has been granted. This guide will tell you how to Evolve Pokemon Sword and Shield FarFetch’d into SirFetch’d.

Evolve Pokemon Sword and Shield FarFetch’d into SirFetch’d

Farfetch’d is a Fighting-type Pokemon, and it has the Steadfast and Scrappy abilities. While the Galarian Farfetch’d is only for the Sword edition, you can trade with someone to acquire it if you own Pokemon Shield.

You can only get a Sirfetch’d through evolution of a Farfetch’d, and unlike most Pokemon, Farfetch’d cannot evolve through stacking XP or increasing levels.

Here, we will guide you on how to evolve your Farfetch’d into a Sirfetch’d in Sword and Shield.

If you’re thinking that Sirfetch’d might appear in the wild for you to catch, then you’re most certainly wrong. To get Sirfetch’d, you will have to first catch Farfetch’d and then evolve him.

You will have to head to the wild region located south of Motostoke to catch a Farfetch’d, which you can evolve to a Sirfetch’d.

Evolve FarFetch’d into SirfFetch’d

Unlike many other evolutions in Sword and Shield, XP doesn’t matter when it comes to evolving a Farfetch’d into a Sirfetch’d. Instead, you have to land 3 critical strikes to evolve your Farfetch’d into a Sirfetch’d, and that too, in the same battle.

Thus consider increasing your chances of landing a critical hit using Farfetch’d in the battle. For this, you can make sure that your Farfetch’d holds a Leek so that your critical hit ratio is increased.

You can also try facing a trainer with many Pokemon so that you can land more hits and have higher chances of landing critical strikes.

Sirfetch’d is a relatively rare Pokemon in the game, and you will only acquire him if you land 3 crits on your opponent’s Pokemon by Farfetch’d only, without backing out of the fight. Your Farfetch’d will evolve into a Sirfetch’d right after the battle.