Far Cry Primal Skills Tree Guide – Best Skills, How to Unlock

Far Cry Primal skills are earned by bringing certain tribesmen to your village and building huts for them. There are plenty of skills in the skill tree, and many of them are absolutely essential to ensure survival against all kinds of enemies.

Far Cry Primal skills are divided into six different trees. Each tree has a requirement to unlock. Most skills also have pre-requisites.

Far Cry Primal Skills Tree

This guide lists all the skills in Far Cry Primal, recommending the ones that are most important and should be prioritized.

The skills are listed in an order that shows pre-requisites.

Survival Skills

Primitive Takedowns

Already learned skill that allows you to perform takedowns from behind enemies or by cover. You can even drag bodies out of site after performing the takedown.

Primitive Heal I

This skill is available after reaching Oros. Hold the Heal button to manually heal one heath bar.

Extra Health II

This skill is Recommended.

This skill grants you +1 health bar. It requires Primitive Heal one and you need to build Takkar’s Cave to unlock it.

Primitive Heal II

Improves the Primitive Healing ability. Costs 3 points, and is unlocked after you build Takkar’s Cave.

Hunter Vision

This skill is already learned and allows you to isolate special objects in the environment. Lasts eight seconds and extends to your Owl companion.

Primitive Agility

This skill is already learned. You can sprint, then crouch to perform a slide.

Extra Health IV

This skill is Recommended.

This gives you an additional health bar. It costs 6 points.

Sprint Heal

This skill is unlocked when you reach Oros, and costs 1 point. With it, you can heal yourself while sprinting.

Crouch Sprint

This skill is Highly Recommended.

Crouch Sprint is available after building Takkar’s Cave, and costs 2 skill points. You can move faster when crouched with it.

Sprint Forever

This skill is available after building Takkar’s Cave, and costs 3 skill points. Your sprint speed is permanently increases and you do not slow down while sprinting.

Primitive Stealth

This skill is already learned. You can throw rocks to distract enemies and move dead bodies out of sight with it.

Primitive Fire

This skill is already learned, allowing you to light campfires and set certain weapons on fire.

Health Regeneration

This skill becomes available after building Takkar’s Cave. It costs 3 points, and will regenerate partially drained health bars automatically.

Extra Health I

Reach Oros to unlock the most basic additional health bar skill.

Quiet Sprint

This skill is Highly Recommended.

It is available after building Takkar’s Cave, and costs 4 skill points. The sound of your footsteps while walking and sprinting will be greatly reduced.

Gathering Skills

Reveal Terrain I

This skill is available after you meet Sayla. It costs 1 skill point, and reveals 200 feet of terrain around you in the map to uncover activity and missions.

Show Resources

This skill is available after you build Sayla’s Hut. It costs 1 skill point. It shows wood, stone, and other village resources on the mini-map.

Find Rare Resources

This skill is available after building Sayla’s Hut. It costs 2 points, and allows you to find rare wood, stones, and reeds.

Reveal Terrain II

This upgrade to Reveal Terrain increases the range to a 400 feet radius. It costs 3 skill points and is unlocked after building Sayla’s Hut.

Show Plants

Plants are displayed on your mini-map after unlocking this skill with 1 skill point. You need to meet Sayla to make it obtainable.

Search Takedown

This skill is Recommended.

After building Sayla’s hut, this skill is available for 2 points. It automatically performs a search on an enemy for you after you perform a stealth takedown.

Find Resources I

This skill increases the amount of resources you find when gathering. It costs 1 skill point.

Skinning I

Gain additional meat (+2) when skinning animals after acquiring this skill (2 points).

Find Rare Plants

This skill allows you to find rarer plants when gathering. Costs 2 skill points.

Skinning II

This skill allows you to find +2 Animal Fat and +2 Animal Hide when skinning most animals.

Find Resources II

This skill greatly improves the yield of resources when gathering. Costs 2 skill points.

Beast Reviving

This skill is Highly Recommended.

It allows you to revive your tamed beast with fewer Red Leaves. It costs 2 skill points.

Beast Master Skills

Tame Canines

This skill is obtainable after finding Tensay and completing the Beast Master mission. You will be able to tame Dholes, Rare Dholes, Wolves, White Wolves, and Rare Stripe Wolves.

Tame Wildcats

This skill is Highly Recommended.

Build Tensay’s Hut to unlock this skill. You can spend 1 skill point in it to be able to tame Leopards, Jaguars, Rare Black Jaguars, Cave Lions, and Rare Black Lions. Wildcats are excellent stealth beasts.

Tame Apex Predators

This skill is Highly Recommended.

Tame beasts like Sabretooth Tigers and Brown Bears. You will need 2 skill points, and will have to tame 5 beasts to unlock the skill.

Tame Cunning Beasts

This skill is Highly Recommended.

You can now tame badgers and Cave Bears with this skill. You’ll need to tame 8 beasts to unlock this skill. It costs 3 skill points.

Owl Companion

This skill is available by default once you bring Tensay to your village.

Owl: Hunter Vision

This skill is available after you obtain the Owl and also have your own Hunter Vision.

Owl: Weapon Drop

This skill is Highly Recommended.

Your owl can drop sting bombs, berserk bombs, and fire bombs on enemies. It costs 3 skill points.

Owl: Attack I

This skill is Recommended.

Your owl can perform a diving attack. It kills most regular enemies and can unlock cages. It costs 1 skill point.

Owl: Cooldown I

This skill is Recommended.

The owl attack cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds.

Owl: Tagging Range

This skill is Highly Recommended.

This skill increases the range of the owl’s tagging ability.

Owl: Attack II

This skill is Highl Recommended.

Your owl can now kill powerful Elite enemies. The skill requires 3 points.

Owl: Cooldown II

Further reduces the cooldown on your owl attack by 25 seconds.

Hunting Skills

For these skills you need to bring Jayma to your village and build a hut.

Hunter Vision: Sacks

This skill costs 1 point and allows you to see resource sacks in Hunter vision. It also extends to your Owl.

Craft Arrows I

You can craft two arrows instead of one from the weapon wheel while using the same amount of resources.

Craft Arrows II

You can craft four arrows instead of two without any change in resource cost.

Craft Arrows III

You can craft eight arrows instead of four without any additional resource cost. It requires 4 skill points.

Reduced Fall Damage

This skill is Recommended

You take less damage while falling from heights. Costs 1 skill point.

Tag Enemies

This skill is Essential.

You can tag enemies permanently while aiming at them. This skill extends to your Owl.

Tag Animals

This skill is Recommended.

You can now tag animals while aiming at them. This skill also extends to your Owl. Requires 4 points.

Animal Wounds

Increase the amount of damage your weapon inflicts on animals. It requires 6 skill points.

Hunter Vision: Plants

You can now see collectible plants in Hunter Vision. The skill extends to your Owl.

Bow Sprint Reload

This skill is Recommended.

You can reload your bow while sprinting. The skill costs 2 points.

Bow Handling

This skill is Highly Recommended.

Greatly reduce the sway while aiming with the bow. The skill costs 3 points.

Fighting Skills

For this tree you will need to bring Karoosh to your village and also build a hut for him.

Death from Above

Jump/fall onto an enemy below for a quick kill. It costs 1 skill point.

Club & Spear Handling

Greatly reduce the aiming sway for clubs and spears.

Weapon Agility

Switch between weapons with the heal button is faster, even while sprinting.

Use Weapons While Moving Bodies

The name of the skill says it all.

Extra Health III

This skill is Recommended.

Add an additional health bar to your health pool. Costs 4 skill points.

Shard Takedown

After performing a takedown on an enemy, throw a shard to kill another enemy using the Quick Attack button. You must have shards to use this kill. Costs 2 skill points.

Heavy Takedown

This skill is Essential.

You can now perform takedowns on Chieftains. It costs 3 skill points.

Mammoth Rider

This skill is Recommended

Approach a young Mammoth and interact with it to ride it. You can then charge with the mammoth to kill enemies, and also attack them with the tusks. The skill costs 2 points.

Chain Takedown

This skill is Recommended.

Perform multiple takedowns in a sequence. Costs 4 skill points.

Beast Rider

This skill is Recommended.

You can now ride Sabretooth Tigers, Brown Bears, and Bloodfang Sabretooth after taming them.

Crafting Skills

These skills are available once you bring Wogah to your village and also build the corresponding hut.

Food Boosts I

The effect of Food recipes is increased from 60s to 90s.

Double Clubs

Craft two clubs instead of one from the weapon wheel without changing resource cost. Costs 2 skill points.

Double Sting Bombs

Craft two sting bombs at the cost of one. Requires 2 skill points.

Vicious Traps

Traps deal more damage when triggered by enemies or animals.

Precision Sling

This skill is Recommended.

Sling headshots now pierce through enemy headgear. Costs 2 points.

Double Spears

Craft two spears at the cost of one. Costs 3 skill points.

Double Traps

Craft two traps at the cost of one. Needs 2 skill points.

Double Shards

Craft two shards at the cost of one. Costs 3 skill points.

Double Bait

Craft two baits for animals at the cost of one.

Food Boosts II

Effect of food recipes increased from 90 secs to 120 secs.

Food Boosts III

Effects of food recipes increased from 120s to 150 secs.

Udam Skills

These additional skills are unlocked after you bring Dah to your village and build a hut.

Melee Resistance I

Receive less damage from animal attacks and enemy melee hits. Costs 2 skill points.

Double Berserk Bomb

Craft two berserk bombs at the cost of one. Costs 2 skill points.

Melee Resistance II

Receive even lesser damage than before from animal attacks and melee hits. Costs 4 skill points.

Primitive Heal III

Heals an additional bar when manually healing, can heal up to 3 bars in total. Costs 4 skill points

Izila Skills

This tree requires you to bring Roshani to the village and build a hut.

Fire Resistance

This skill is Highly Recommended

Reduce the damage you take from fire. It costs 2 points.

Double Fire Bombs

Craft two fire bombs at the cost of one. Takes 3 skill points.

Fire Takedown

This skill is Recommended.

You can toss firebombs at enemies after performing an initial takedown. You need firebombs in your inventory to use this. Costs 3 points.

Fire Master I

This skill is Recommended if you wish to explore Lost Caves. You no longer need animal fat to set your weapons on fire. Costs 6 points.

Fire Master II

Setting one weapon on fire will set all subsequent weapons you equip on fire. Costs 4 skill points.