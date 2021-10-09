This guide is for the more stylish and artistic players, who not only need to use the best weapons to deal with their enemies but want to do it in style. Having trouble finding or using weapon skins? In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Change Weapon Skins in Far Cry 6.

How to Change Weapon Skins in Far Cry 6

Do you feel the need to bring out the best in your DMR, bows, and sidearms? Then you’re going to want to find out how skins work in the game.

The game has introduced a new consumable item, for the sole reason of customizing weapon skins. These items are known as “Spray Paint Cans.” For now, the only way to get said items is only through jewelry boxes.

These boxes appear as white boxes on your map, and in reality, they are brown boxes with an alligator symbol on top. Each jewelry box can contain either a sidearm or a few spray paint cans.

You will run into a lot of jewelry boxes on your playthrough, but if you still need to farm them, they appear more frequently in FND Bases and checkpoints.

You can also try your luck with weapon caches, they may net you some spray paint cans from time to time.

Sometimes you’ll unlock unique weapons with unique appearances, you can’t find spray paint cans for these and they will be exclusive for that weapon.

Best Way to Find Spray Paint Cans

Finding collectible chests can be a bit tricky. However, if you’ve been reading notes lying around as you progress through the game, you’ll have several of them marked on your map and can simply go on a little adventure to collect them.

A more effective way to never miss out on any of the jewelry boxes is to keep Chorizo by your side who will automatically tag any valuables within your vicinity. Keep in mind, that you’ll have to level Chorizo up a little.

How to Change Weapon Skins

You need to bring up your Arsenal Menu after you have acquired a spray paint can. Choose your desired weapon, and press the Inspect prompt.

In this new menu that opens up, head over to the Appearance button, after which all you need to do is select the skin you want to use for the weapon.