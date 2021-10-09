In Far Cry 6, you have the option to recruit an animal or bird as your partner, who will help you fight and perform assigned tasks on the field. These pets are called Amigos, which require you to complete quests in order to unlock them. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Get Chorizo in Far Cry 6.

How to Get Chorizo in Far Cry 6

Chorizo can only be unlocked after completing the Who’s A Good Boy and Fetch Quest missions.

In this guide, we will provide you with a walkthrough of the above two side quests, that you need to complete in order to recruit Chorizo the Sausage Dog.

Chorizo is an adorable puppy that you can recruit early on in the story campaign.

Once you have completed the Meet the Monteros story mission, you will have formed an alliance with the Montero family. The Montero Farm Guerilla Camp will be unlocked from this point on.

This is where you will find Chorizo near the camp’s entrance. There will be a note near Chorizo that you can read to start the Who’s A Good Boy story mission.

Who’s A Good Boy

The objective of this quest is to find crocodiles and get crocodile meat for Chorizo, which is his favorite food for some reason.

Crocodiles can be found all over the map near water. Look for the Crocodile icon on the map. You will find plenty of crocodiles there for you to hunt.

Spot a crocodile in the water or near foliage and make sure to shoot it in its head, so that you don’t damage the meat.

Take the meat with you and feed it to Chorizo to complete the first quest.

Fetch Quest

When you pet Chorizo again, the Fetch Quest mission will get started. This mission might be one of the easiest missions of the game, where you just have to follow Chorizo around the Montero Farm.

Chorizo will search the farm and dig up items for you to collect. Take any item that Chorizo finds for you, and the quest will be over in no time.

Chorizo will now be available in the Amigo menu for you to set as your active companion.

Chorizo is perfect for players who like to approach enemies with stealth. He can be a great distraction to the enemies, while you take them out one by one. Chorizo can also detect resources, dig them out, and heal you when you pet him.

The special abilities that you can unlock for Chorizo include: