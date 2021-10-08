Far Cry 6 McKay Wave Jammer Locations Guide

One of the side missions in Far Cry 6 requires you to find and disable a total of 11 McKay Wave Jammers in the El Este Region. These are hard to find, as they are not marked on the map. In this guide, we’ll be showing you all of the Far Cry 6 McKay Wave Jammer Locations.

Far Cry 6 McKay Wave Jammer Locations

You are given the objective to destroy the McKay Wave Jammers in the El Este region when you take on the We’re (Un)Jammin’ Yaran Story mission.

Spotting the jammers is easier when flying a helicopter in the region where they are located. You need to climb up the towers or containers to interact with the circuit and destroy them.

Might want to bring your EXTERMINADOR Supremo for this one. Clear out the jammer locations with just the tap of a button.

Below are the locations of all of the 11 McKay Wave Jammers that you need to disable to finish the We’re (Un)Jammin’ Yaran Story in FC6:

Wave Jammer #1

You will come across the first jammer when you play the Tourist Trap Main Story mission. Go to the objective and take out all of the enemies in the area.

Climb up the container when you get rid of the enemies and interact with the circuit to disable the jammer.

Wave Jammer #2

Go to the location and use the grappling hook to get on the tower. Interact with the circuit to disable the jammer.

Wave Jammer #3

Get on top of the La Joya Local PDP Office at the marked location and use the zipline to get on the tower with the wave jammer.

Wave Jammer #4

Go to the marked location and use the grappling hook to get on top of the tower.

Wave Jammer #5

There is a container in the area that you can climb on to get to the tower.

Wave Jammer #6

Get on top of any hill near the tower in the marked area. Use your wingsuit to fly to the tower or get a helicopter to reach the tower.

Wave Jammer #7

Find crates in the area and climb on top of it to get to the jammer.

Wave Jammer #8

Go to the marked location and climb the red container.

Wave Jammer #9

Get rid of the enemies on the marked location and climb on the red container. There is a circuit that you can interact with and disable the wave jammer.

Wave Jammer #10

Look for some woods and a container in the marked area. Climb the container to disable the jammer.

Wave Jammer #11

The last container is located at the above-marked location. There is a ladder that you can climb from the back of the container.