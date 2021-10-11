In this Far Cry 6 Unique Weapon Locations guide, we will tell you how to get your hands on some of the most flashy and overpowered unique weapons in Far Cry 6, letting you fan the flames of revolution in style.

Far Cry 6 Unique Weapon Locations

Who doesn’t like Unique Weapons? From their catchy names to their flashy designs, Unique Weapons in Far Cry 6 are a must-have for any budding revolutionary on Yara.

DEATH RITES

As shown in the map at the spot of “Maldito” there is a hut/factory having dead people laid around. You will see a bronze alligator chest. Open it, and you will find the death rites rifle.

F*** ANTON

In Casas Cove map near Vencejo Channel, you have to recruit the Amigo, Chorizo . he will give you the mysterious key. Just use it to open the alligator head chest at the beach for Fuck Anton weapon.

VIVA LIBERTAD!

In the Vecenjo map near the Yaran contraband spot, you will see a hut with a lightbulb on. Just enter it, and you will find an alligator head chest. Open it to get Iviva Libertad’s weapon.

CAMO QUINCEANERA

This weapon can be found at the end of the treasure hunt of “A Rising Tide”. You will see a house with a light bulb on and having a purple diamond on it just enter that house.

There you have to find the red buttons and press them on under signboards of (Tiger del mor, Papi Chulo, El Lucky, Clarito and Roja Victoria ). Then open the door in the hall there you will find the chest to get to the weapon.

SHARK BITE

To find a Shark Bite weapon at the spot of Raha Plateau, you will see a factory. Climb its stairs and go into the electric controller room. There you will find your weapon in your chest.

NOBLESSE OBLIGE

Near the Isabel Steppes spot on the map of Conuco, you will see a hotel with a trespassing siren on.

Just enter the hallway’s right door room .there you will find an alligator chest under the statue in the glass box containing your weapon.

ONE PING ONLY

This weapon is story-related. You have to complete the second last mission, “The Lion’s Den” to get this weapon.

VAYA CON DIOS

At the Mira Con Dion café, climb the stairs of the café to reach its roof. Take the first right, walk, then turn left you will find a chest containing your weapon.

SURF AND TURF

You will get this weapon after the “End of Crocodile Tears” mission hunt at the spot of Crocodile Tears park.

There you have to run from crocodiles and trespass to find stairs towards the roof and then climb by your rope to enter the red door room. There you will find the weapon inside the Crocodile chest.

HI-FI

At the spot of Noventarmos as shown on the map. You will find a blue graffiti house, just enter it, and you will find the alligator chest near the bed containing the weapon.

URUSHI

At the spot of Esperenza on the map, you will find a warehouse near the canal. Just go backside of it to find the alligator chest containing the weapon.

ZONA-51

Enter the church building you see in front of you and find the Bell towel key on the counter. Then climb the two ladders to go to the roof.

There you will find first a Wooden door, open it and then enter the Blue iron door room. There in the rack, you will find an Alligator chest containing your weapon.

IRON CURTAIN

To find the Iron Curtain weapon in FC6, at the spot of Burros Bay you have to go to the backside of the hut and climb in the water to swim to the base of it. There you will find an alligator chest containing the weapon in it.

TURN OF THE CENTURY

As shown in the map of Lozania, at the spot of Palma Forest. You will find the weapon in the alligator chest placed on top of the box in the hut situated at the right side of you in the game.

CARRIAGE CARNAGE

As shown on the map, near the Ancha Lake spot. Climb up the flower vine, cross the broken bridge at the right side of it. You will find the alligator chest containing the weapon present in the red container room.

STREAMLINE MODERNE

As shown in the map, enter the petrol pump controller room, find the Bunker Key on the table. Enter the bunker and climb down with a ladder to reach the basement hall.

Move towards your left room and keep walking until you find a room with an alligator chest containing the weapon placed in between the iron rack.

DIY DEATH

At Concepcion Bay, enter the car garage. There you will find the alligator chest containing the weapon behind the iron rack of the cars.

SMG-ISSIMO

At the spot of Caverna River, you will find the alligator chest containing the weapon placed on the rock.

THE HEROIC END

As shown in the map, go to the backside of the front stairs building. There in the tent, you will find the alligator chest containing the weapon, placed on the mini table near the incubators.

SINK OR SWIM

At the spot of Yaran Contraband, jump from the boat into the sea. There you will find the alligator chest containing the weapon present at the surface of the sunk boat.

IMPACT DRIVER

At the spot of Muerte Point, enter the house in front of you. Climb its roof, jump into the next house by hovering over the walls. There you will find the alligator chest containing the weapon placed in an iron rack.

CRACKLE AND POP

As shown in the map, at the spot of West Lado, climb the stairs of the building present at your left side. Jump on the roof of another building. There you will find the alligator chest with a weapon in it.

SOBEK SPECIAL

You will find it at the end of the treasure hunt of ” Cache Money”. Climb by the wall ladder on the roof of the house in front of you.

There push the red button on the wall to open the door of army bunker number 2 . shoot the guard. Then climb on the roof of that army bunker number 2 and enter in it.

Find the basement bunker and climb down to find the officer’s room key. Behind the desk near the officer framed picture, press the red button again to open the secret book rack door.

Then enter the secret pantry room behind that door, there you will find the alligator chest having the weapon hidden in it.

EL TIRANO

At the spot of Esoila Fort, climb on the roof of the fort with a wall ladder, then climb on the iron tower with a ladder.

After that, try to climb on the roof of the lighthouse with rope. There you will find the alligator chest containing the weapon inside it.

THE TRANSUBTANTIATOR

In the forest, climb down the sewerage pipe with ladder, there you will find the alligator chest having a weapon in it.

HUMIDORA

At the pointed location on the map, climb up the light tower with rope, then climb up with the tower ladder to reach the rooftop of the tower. There is a room you will find the alligator head chest containing the weapon in it.

EL RUBI

Enter the mall, try to run, from getting injured by people. Cross the two halls. There you will find the alligator chest lying on the floor with a weapon in it.

CIERVO MACHO

Upgrade the Hunting Lodge, and you will get this weapon.

THE TRUE LOYALIST

It will be found at the end of the treasure hunt of ‘The True Yaran”. Run towards the right-sided sewerage pipeline basement number two, wander through the halls, climb the ladder, enter the red room, shoot the water level controller to bring the water level down.

In total, you will shoot 4-5 water controller boxes. Swim in the water to find the green light door room. To the left of it, enter the basement with a big fan to shoot the last water controller box.

Then come back towards the green lightroom and climb the ladder to enter the hall having the main controlling room.

Bring the lever down to open the shelter of the warehouse. There finally, you will find the Crocodile skin textured box with having weapon hidden in it.

EVACAVATION EXECUTION

You will find it at the end of the treasure hunt, “The Long Drop”. At the spot of Pequero reservoir, climb the broken bridge with your rope.

Find the controller room to enter and then push all two red buttons to activate them. Then pull the valve to activate the water flow.

Go back to that broken bridge place to find the Dam Shed Key from the dead person lying under the bridge.

Use that key to open the main security room at the starting of the dam premises. There you will find the weapon hidden in the alligator chest.

SUPERCHARGER

At the GDP Oil Platform. Enter the controller room to activate the red button. Then climb on the rooftop of the rigging station, there. In the blue container, you will find the weapon hidden in the alligator head chest.

COM.PEW.TER

Climb up the lighthouse with a wall ladder. There you will find the Alligator head chest having a weapon hidden in it.

BULLSEYE

In the forest, walk straight a little, move right there shoot the cage lock at your right side. You will find the alligator head chest having a weapon in it.

EL CAPIROTE

You will get this bow after upgrading the hunting lodge.

LA GUARACHA

As shown on the map, walk towards the carnival hall. At the front of its door, you will find the alligator head chest containing the weapon in it.

EL CABALLERO

Move towards the right, backside of the shed. There you will find the mini room having an alligator head chest with a weapon in it.

LE PETIT MORTE

You will find it at the end of the treasure hunt, ” Sword Crossed Lovers” . enter the cave by clearing the hurdles, wander through the way, and climb the broken bridges by your rope. Keep climbing and walking to move forward.

Then swim in the water to find the dry room. Climb up the ladder from there to reach the roof /open top of the mountain. Then enter into another mountain cave there you will find the iron door.

Enter that room and find the red-colored chest containing the weapon hidden in it.

INTO ORBIT

You will get this at the end of the treasure hunt “Liquid Courage”.

Enter the warehouse through the front door, pull the orange valves all the 3-4 to start leaking the gas, and build pressure into the liquid-gas rocket. After that, the rocket with a blast and climb up to the roof to find the controller room.

There you will find the Tropical trees textured big chest containing the weapon.

BLOOD DRUNK

Enter the house building by stairs. In the hall room, you will find the alligator chest with a weapon in it, under the general framed photo hanging on the wall.

THE AUTOCRAT

Enter the jail, climb down to the basement. Shoot the oil barrel. In the cage room, you will find the alligator head chest having a weapon in it.

LETHAL DOSE

You will get this after the treasure hunt “The Mongoose and The Man”.

Find the shed key near the storeroom behind the hut building. Then enter the hut from the backside, and there you will see the Treasure chest having a weapon in it.

EL FLORECER

As shown on the map, there is a site. Walk straight under the stairs you will find the alligator chest having a weapon in it.

EL REGALO DE CLARA

You will find this after completing the mission “Against The Wall,” which is story-related.

PISTOLA SPORTIVA

Enter the stadium, go to the commentator room. There you will find the alligator chest with a weapon in it.

EL GENERAL

Go into the bunker room, take the Munitions Armory Keycard. Climb down the bunker basement room. There in the Ammunition storage room, you will find the alligator head chest having a weapon in it.

SNAPSHOT

Climb up to the lighthouse tower top with the help of your climbing rope. There you will find the alligator head chest having a weapon inside it.