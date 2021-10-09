Military vehicles are some of the special types of rideable objects in Far Cry 6 which unfortunately you can’t scan, unlike your standard vehicles. In this guide, we’ll show you how to Capture Military Vehicles in Far Cry 6.

How to Capture Military Vehicles in Far Cry 6

Military vehicles in Far Cry 6 come in various categories such as tanks, horses, choppers, and trucks.

Unlike your usual vehicles in the game, these Military based vehicles can’t be scanned and require you to ride them to their respective pickup points, making this the only way to capture them.

The best place to find these vehicles is anywhere with a lot of military presence. There are two ways to capture these vehicles on this map: either you can come across them during different missions or you can simply bump into them in a random spot on the map.

However, the most sensible place, to begin with, is the Military base. Therefore, head to the military base to test your luck.

For example: If you’re looking for tanks, head to the tank depots to find them. Below are the locations where you can find military tanks in Far Cry 6.

1944 Petrov HS-100 (Senor Pinga): Unlocked after completing Stealing Thunder Yaran story

Unlocked after completing Stealing Thunder Yaran story 1944 Petrov HS-100 (Karlito): Unlocked after completing operations Knuckleball, National Treasure, and Room Service

Unlocked after completing operations Knuckleball, National Treasure, and Room Service 1944 Petrov HS-100: Military installations.

Military installations. 1944 Petrov HS-100 B: Military installations.

Military installations. 1944Petrov HS-100 Elite: Military installations.

Once you’ve pinpointed a course on the map, you’ll make it the pickup point for your tank. This way you’ll have full access to the tank anytime you want by summoning it using the phone booth.

One thing you should look out for is the soldiers guarding the vehicles at the military base. Make sure to be well-armed when searching for Military vehicles at the base to avoid any sort of danger.

Far Cry 6 Important Military Vehicle Tips

Despite it being an easy task to capture Military Vehicles in Far Cry 6, it still needs to be taken seriously which brings us to the tips and tricks section of this guide.

Below are a few important tips you need to pay attention to while using Military Vehicles.

Starting off with the first and probably the best tip while on the search for Military vehicles is to be on high alert since the vehicles are guarded by well-armed soldiers. Also, in addition to reaching the vehicles, make sure to hide your weapons.

Lastly, a tip for flying a chopper. When flying a chopper, make sure you have its air cannons removed before reaching the airspace of any territory.