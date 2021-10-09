Every Far Cry game has offered players unique modes of transportation. However, Far Cry 6 kicks this up a notch by allowing players to ride horses, similar to how you could ride beasts in Far Cry Primal. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock Horses in Far Cry 6 and how to ride them across Yara.

How to Unlock Horses in Far Cry 6

There are various ways in which you can unlock horses in Far Cry 6. There are tamed horses as well as wild horses in the game, which are comparatively difficult to get.

Horses are essential for various reasons in Far Cry 6. The most crucial reason you absolutely need these animals is that they are an excellent means of transportation.

Before you can use them, you’ll have to unlock them. A default horse breed can be found all around Yara, and these are saddled horses.

Then we have other species that you can unlock further on in the game as you progress. Below we have mentioned the various horses you can acquire in FC6 and how to ride them.

How to Ride a Horse



Riding a horse is very simple in Far Cry 6. All you need to do is approach the horse and press the E button if you’re on keyboard.

If you’re playing on Xbox then press and hold the X button. If you’re playing on PlayStation then press and hold the Square key.

Pickup Points

The most common way to unlock horses is by scanning them through your mobile phones at different pickup points. Get close to a horse to be able to scan it and get information about its breed successfully.

Once you are done scanning, you’ll be able to summon them at Pickup Points. Although one thing that is worth mentioning is the fact that not all horses can be scanned, these horses usually belong to the military.

In order to unlock these types, you’ll have to hijack them or mount one of them and bring them to the nearest Pickup Point. Once you are done, this military breed of horses will be unlocked and available for you to summon and ride.

FC6 Horse Locations

Spanish Marchador Horse

The Marchador is a military horse breed that cannot be scanned. You’ll find these in the Prado Meadows, Vencejo. Instead of scanning these, you’ll have to mount them.

Ride it to the nearest Pickup point; once you have done this, the horse will be unlocked, and you will be able to summon it at other Pickup Points.

Madrugadian Horse Location

You will find these horses near Armonia, and as soon as you get the chance, get closer to them and scan them to unlock their breed. You will discover another Madrugadian herd in the northeast of Armonia. Make sure to unlock them as well.

La Palmera

This horse will be available to you from the start of the game.

Yagan Girasol Horse

On the Carbonell farm in Conuco region, you’ll find this horse.

Mongote Zebra

Near the Diamante lakes area above the Balaceras region, you’ll complete the Break the Chains quest to find this horse.

El Unicornio

You’ll receive this horse by doing the Sweet Fifteen Treasure hunt in the Sierra Perdida region.