Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chest Locations Guide

To achieve the That’s Puzzling trophy in Far Cry 6, you must locate different Criptograma Chests scattered all around the map. In this guide, we have given all of the Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chest Locations.

Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chest Locations

Criptograma chests are unique chests that require a key to unlock. These keys come in the form of Criptograma Charts and each chest requires two of them to unlock.

Once you’ve found both charts, return to the chest location to unlock the chest and receive your gear.

Below we’ve given all Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chest locations along with the locations where you can find both of their respective Criptograma Charts.

Chest #1

The first Criptograma Chest is found at Isla Santuario in the town of Armonia. The chest is sitting at the porch of a house to the left next to a bag of trash.

To unlock it, you must find two charts. The first one is found at the top of the same house while the second one is found on its left inside the circular tunnel-like structure.

Once the charts are collected, you can now unlock the chest to receive the Hazmat Gloves MK II Wrist Gear.

Chest #2

This chest is found at Costa Del Mar (Serpentino Park) in the town of El Dorado Cabins. You’ll find it atop the tower.

As for the charts, head straight to the Costa Del Mar beach. The first one is found straight behind the large rock with an arrow in it.

For the second chart, head left from the first chart towards the massive rock.

Once all charts are collected, head back to the tower to unlock the chest and collect the Rioter Boots MK II Foot Gear.

Chest #3

This chest is found at Costa Del Mar (Aguda Cliffs) in the town of Poesia. It’s found below at the Jetty.

For the charts, hop on to the water scooter and find the first chart straight behind a large rock at the Costa Del Mar near the Lighthouse.

The second chart is found right of the path going up to the Lighthouse. Use your grappling hook to head up the cliff to find the chart.

Return to the Jetty and unlock the chest to receive Rioter Gloves MK II Wrist Gear.

Chest #4

This chest is found at Lozania in the town of Verdera. The chest is found behind the El Paraiso billboard.

For the charts, climb the house on the right of the billboard to find the first chart on the water tank platform. For the second chart, head straight to the last house on the street with a water tank on top.

Once the charts are collected, head back to the billboard to unlock the chest and receive the Rioter Helmet MK II Head Gear.

Chest #5

This chest is found at Aguas Lindas (Ida’s Refuge) on the balcony of a house on the Jetty with a dockside pickup point on it.

For the charts, hop on to the boat and head to the island right of the dockside pickup to find the first chart on top of the cliff with a blue-colored apron hanging on it.

The second chart is a bit tricky to find as it’s located underwater. Use the water scooter and go towards the wooden pillars ahead with a blue apron hanging on them. Dive below the pillars to find the second chart.

Once all charts are found, return to the balcony of the house to unlock the chest and receive the Rioter Vest MK II Chest Gear.

Chest #6

This chest is found at Balaceras (Diamante Lakes) at the construction site, south of Feroza town. The chest is found next to the greenhouse with a water tank on it.

For the charts, head right from the house into the junkyard area and break the pallets to the right to find the first chart.

The second chart is found in the same area on the steering wheel of a broken car with pallets attached to it.

After collecting all charts, head back to the greenhouse to unlock the chest and receive the Fuego Mitts MK II Wrist Gear.

Chest #7

This chest is found at Cruz Del Salvador (Sabiduria Valley), north-west of Segunda town. The chest can be found inside the watchtower at the central part of the field.

Both charts are located underground. You’ll find them near a gasoline tank with a wooden pallet covering the opening. Both charts are located on different sides of the field but are quite easy to find.

Once the charts are collected, head up the tower to unlock the chest and receive the gear.

Chest #8

This chest is found at Noventarmas (Cielo Gardens) in the flooded area. The chest is found next to the ladder of the large tower.

The first chart however is found at the top section of the tower. Use your grappling hook to reach the top to find it.

Use your wingsuit to reach the mini-tower straight from the first chart to find the second chart.

Once all charts are collected, head back to the ladder section of the tower to unlock the chest and receive the Fuego Boots MK II Foot Gear.

Chest #9

This chest is found at Barrial (Muerte Point) in the town of Ruben. You can find it next to the “No Pase” sign.

For the charts, head down the area towards the Jetty to find the first chart below it.

The second chart is found behind the path of the chest. There’s a cave leading you to the other opening. You’ll find the chart on the platform there.

Once all charts are collected, head back to the chest to unlock it and receive the Fuego Pants MK II Leg Gear.

Chest #10

This chest can be found at La Joya (Dorada Cove) atop the People’s Pride Clinic.

As for the charts, they’re located on the roof of two different buildings. One is next to the beach while the other one is found next to the forest area.

Once all charts are found, head back to the chest to unlock it and receive the Hazmat Pants MK II Leg Gear.

Chest #11

This chest is found at Sierra Perdida (Nueva Vida) on a Jetty in the swamps. You can find it next to a water scooter.

For the charts, use the water scooter to reach the left side of the swamps. The first chart is found on the wooden cabin with an NPC resting next to it.

The second chart is found straight from the first chart towards another cabin ahead with fire next to it. Collect all charts and head back to the Jetty to unlock the chest and receive the Hazmat Suit MK II Chest Gear.

Chest #12

This chest is found at Sierra Perdida (Savannah Fields). You can find it on the rooftop of the cabin with a water tank on it.

For the charts, head across the water towards the cabin ahead to find the first chart inside the cabin.

For the second chart, head to the far-right side from the first chart to find the second chart in the cabin.

Head back to the chest and unlock it to receive the Hazmat Mask MK II Head Gear.

Chest #13

This chest is found at Concuco (Concepcion). To reach the chest, you must head up to the rooftop of the building left to the NPCs in Corazon Alley.

Once you’ve reached the top, use your Zipline to reach the Chest.

For the charts, follow the arrow towards the stall ahead to find the first chart inside the right cabin near the stairs.

For the second chart, head up the stairs, jump down from the balcony area and reach the far end house with a ladder attached to its back wall.

Reach the rooftop to find the chart on the wall ahead. Now head back to the chest to unlock it and receive the Hazmat Shoes MK II Foot Gear.

Chest #14

This chest is found at Esperanza (West Lado). You can find it near the door of a house right to the big billboard.

For the charts, use your grappling hook to head up the apartment with the billboard on it, follow the arrow to reach the balcony, and find the first chart.

Now use the zipline to reach the building ahead, reach its rooftop to find the second chart. Head back to the chest and unlock it to receive the Fuego Coat MK II Chest Gear.

Chest #15

This chest is found at Esperanza (Old Pueblo). You’ll find the chest at La Divinidad Cathedral.

Use your grappling hook to head up the building where you’ll find writing on the wall. Once at the top, jump onto the building on the left from the roof to find the chest.

For the charts, head up the first building you climbed with the grappling hook, go down the stairs ahead and jump onto the balcony of the building in front to find the first chart.

Enter through the door on the right from where you found the first chart, jump onto the platform ahead and go through the door to the left, jump onto the rooftop of the building ahead to find the second chart.

Head back to the chest to unlock it and receive the Rioter Pants MK II Leg Gear.